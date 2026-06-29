The stock rose more than 6% as the power generation company prepares to join the Russell 1000 index on Monday.

Bloom Energy is also set to join the Russell 200 megacap index, according to a Reuters report.

Shares of the company have surged about 1,000% in the last year.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) rallied in the overnight session headed into Monday after a steep decline of more than 18% at close on Friday, after it was dropped from the Russell 2000 Dynamic Index.

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The stock rose more than 6% in extended trading hours as the power generation company prepares to join the Russell 1000 index on Monday, following a nearly 1,000% rally that has boosted its market value well above the index's reconstitution threshold.

Bloom Energy is also set to join the Russell 200 megacap index, according to a Reuters report. The company has a current market capitalization of about $$71.69 billion.

The Russell Reconstitution

The Russell Indexes have shifted from an annual to a semi-annual reconstitution schedule starting in 2026, with a round scheduled on June 26 after market close.

Henceforth, the indexes will also be reconstituted in December in addition to June to reflect market changes more accurately. Preliminary membership lists were released on May 22, followed by a series of updates during the transition period. The newly reconstituted indexes will take effect after market close on June 26.

“This decision is based on data analysis and follows a market consultation undertaken in response to the evolution of market dynamics,” the LSEG said in a statement in May.

Bloom Energy: Performance

Bloom Energy stock has soared about 155% in 2026 alone as demand for its fuel cells has skyrocketed amid the AI data centers boom.

In April 2026, Bloom Energy and Oracle Corp. (ORCL) expanded their partnership, with BE slated to supply up to 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of fuel cell capacity for Oracle's U.S. data centers. The company also boasts of other Fortune 100 companies globally, including Intel Corp. (INTC), Walmart Inc. (WMT), and Swedish company IKEA among others.

BE Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said the stock was “definitely a buy at these levels. just was rebalancing last week.”

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Another user explained that the stock decline on Friday was due to funds holding the company in the Russell 2000 were forced to sell. Meanwhile, “it has been added to the Russell 1000 fundamentals have not changed,” the added.

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