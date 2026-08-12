Velo3D CEO Arun Jeldi highlighted capacity expansion, Livermore’s campus and growing aerospace demand.

Velo3D reported $20.7 million in Q2 revenue, up 52.3%, beating Street estimates.

Gross margin improved to 21.5%, cash reached $91.1 million, and the company raised 2026 revenue guidance to $65 million to $75 million.

CEO Arun Jeldi said stronger factory utilization and tighter cost controls improved Velo3D’s profitability.

Velo3D (VELO) stock surged 16% overnight as the metal additive manufacturing company posted a 52.3% revenue jump. CEO Arun Jeldi highlighted stronger factory execution and a new Livermore campus expected to triple manufacturing capacity as the company prepares to capture increasing aerospace, defense and industrial demand.

Velo3D’s Strong Q2 Revenue Leads To Outlook Raise

The Fremont, California-based company generated $20.7 million in Q2 revenue, up 52.3% from last year with an adjusted loss of $0.30 per share. Revenue surpassed analysts’ consensus estimate of $13.52 million, according to Fiscal AI data.

Sales from 3D printers and parts surged 57%, while the company said production-related revenue is becoming a larger component of its business. Gross margin climbed to 21.5%, compared with a negative 11.7% margin last year.

Cash and equivalents stood at $91.1 million at the end of June. Velo3D recorded $29 million in new bookings during Q2 and ended June with a $31 million backlog. Management now expects 2026 revenue between $65 million and $75 million, up from its previous $60 million-to-$70 million forecast.

Velo3D stock traded over 16% higher overnight, after nearly a 6% gain in the regular session.

Velo3D Bets Big On Manufacturing Expansion

During the Q2 earnings call, Velo3D CEO Arun Jeldi said the company made progress across its operations in Q2, with stronger factory utilization and improved execution supporting profitability.

“We are seeing continued expansion across our manufacturing capabilities, growing engagement from strategic customers, and increasing recognition of Velo3D as a critical partner supporting production-scale additive manufacturing across aerospace, defense, energy, and other industrial markets.”

He added Velo3D changed how it accounts for some employee and factory costs so they better match where the work happens. Combined with better use of its factories and tighter cost controls, this helped improve its profitability. Jeldi high;lighted the company’s Livermore Production Campus.

“This investment represents a transformational expansion of our manufacturing footprint and is expected to triple the company's manufacturing capacity once fully operational.”

Jeldi sees that manufacturing information as an important advantage for Velo3D's software strategy and plans to use production data to refine printing parameters, make manufacturing outcomes more predictable and improve future digital design “We believe Velo3D is entering an important new phase of growth,” Jeldi added.

What Are VELO Retail Traders Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “you folks better buy in the teens because we’ll be in the $30’s very soon… Mark my words. LONG!!!!”

Another user said Velo3D’s strategy involving customers owning the 3D-printing machines while keeping them at its facilities could create a network or “co-op” of machine owners sharing manufacturing capacity, helping Velo3D move toward its goal of 100% machine utilization.

VELO stock has slipped 0.4% year-to-date.

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