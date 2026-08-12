Airbnb, Target, and Zeta Global stocks climbed to annual highs amid Wall Street optimism around reported and expected second-quarter results.

ABNB stock was up about 0.15% after Wall Street analysts upgraded targets over its strong 2026 outlook.

TGT stock rose about 0.18% at close after analysts upgraded targets on the company ahead of its Q2 results expected later this month.

ZETA stock jumped nearly 6% higher at close after Citi upgraded its target following strong Q2 results.

Shares of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), Target Corp. (TGT) and Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) jumped to 52-week highs on Tuesday amid a series of positive catalysts and Wall Street price target hikes that boosted investor sentiment.

ABNB stock was up about 0.15%, extending three consecutive sessions of gains, amid Wall Street optimism over its strong 2026 outlook due to growing travel demand.

TGT stock rose about 0.18% at close after analysts upgraded targets on the company ahead of its second-quarter (Q2) results expected later this month.

ZETA stock jumped nearly 6% higher at close after Citi upgraded its target following strong Q2 results.

Airbnb Jumps On Outlook Optimism

ABNB stock jumped to $187.12 amid a series of Wall Street price target changes after its blockbuster results and revised outlook impressed Wall Street.

BMO Capital raised the price target on Airbnb to $165 from $146 and kept a ‘Market Perform’ rating on the shares. The revised target, however, implies a downside of about 11% from its last close.

The analyst said that the company reported a solid Q2, with revenue and EBITDA above consensus, adding that management expects low double digit Nights & Seats Booked growth and moderate average daily rate growth.

Last week, Airbnb raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to at least mid-teens from its prior low- to mid-teens forecast, while lifting its adjusted EBITDA margin target to at least 35.5% from 35%. For the third quarter, Airbnb projects revenue between $4.69 billion and $4.77 billion, higher than the $4.61 billion analysts expect.

The stronger outlook followed a solid Q2, with revenue up 17% to $3.61 billion, beating estimates, while net income rose to $816 million and Gross Booking Value increased 16% to $27.2 billion. Nights and seats booked grew 10% to 148.3 million, supported by stronger North American and international demand.

Retail sentiment on ABNB stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The shares have surged more than 39% so far in 2026.

Target Climbs Ahead Of Lofty Q2 Expectations

TGT stock climbed to a 52-week high of $154.89 on Tuesday amid a slew of Wall Street price target hikes ahead of its Q2 results slated to release later this month.

BMO Capital raised the price target on Target to $150 from $130 and maintained a ‘Market Perform’ rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q2 results for big box stores. The revised target implies a downside of about 1.5%.

The firm said that it is estimating very strong discretionary industry sales and stable but weak consumable industry sales for Q2. For Target, BMO highlighted that its higher price target reflects further signs of comparable stability but continues to believe Target's supply chain is behind peers, particularly as Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) continue to push into wider assortments with faster deliveries.

According to Fiscal.ai data, analysts expect the company to post an earnings per share of $2.3 on revenue of $26.08 billion, compared to EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $25.21 billion in the previous year’s comparable quarter.

Retail sentiment on TGT stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. The shares have surged more than 51% so far in 2026.

Zeta Global Climbs On Wall Street Hikes After Strong Quarterly Results

ZETA stock surged to a 52-week high of $29.18 in regular trading hours on Tuesday, extending to three consecutive days of gains.

The uptick follows Wall Street price target upgrades after the company’s Q2 results beat consensus estimates.

Citi raised the price target on Zeta to $35 from $26 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The firm said that it had updated the company's model following the better-than-expected Q2 report. Citi also added that Athena adoption and momentum from Palantir indicate that Zeta is entering a new phase of platform expansion.

The company reported its 20th consecutive “beat-and-raise” quarter in Q2, with revenue rising 44% year-over-year to $443 million, including 28% organic growth. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA increased 56% to $92 million.

The company said that super-scaled customers grew 17%, with average revenue per user also rising 17%. Management raised full-year 2026 guidance to $1.818 billion in revenue, $405 million in adjusted EBITDA and $255 million in free cash flow.

Retail sentiment on ZETA stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The shares have surged more than 46% so far in 2026.

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