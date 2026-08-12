Babcock & Wilcox announced an agreement with Siemens Energy to begin work on 20 steam turbine generator sets totaling 1 GW of capacity targeting data center projects.

The company said the agreement puts it in a position to deliver 20 50-MW steam turbines to customers on accelerated timelines.

The announcement comes shortly after BW posted second-quarter (Q2) results on Monday, zooming past analyst expectations.

The company reported a 130% increase in quarterly revenue, coming in at $319.7 million and far ahead of Wall Street’s expectations.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) shares snapped a four-day losing streak, rising 3.5% Tuesday, and continued to climb about 0.33% overnight after the company announced an agreement with Siemens Energy to begin work on 20 steam turbine generator sets totaling 1 GW of capacity for its FastPower program targeting data center projects.

The company said the agreement puts it in a position to deliver 20 50-MW steam turbines to customers on accelerated timelines.

The deal is in addition to a January agreement under which Siemens is slated to supply turbine generator sets for BW’s 1GW power project supporting an Applied Digital AI Factory, with power delivery expected by the end of 2028.

What’s Management Saying?

“As demand for dependable, large-scale power generation continues to accelerate, particularly from AI data center customers, we are strengthening our collaboration with Siemens Energy through this agreement,” Brandy Johnson, Chief Technology Officer at B&W said.

“By combining our proven generation technologies, deep engineering expertise and decades of project execution experience, we are uniquely positioned to deliver fast-track energy solutions that support rapidly growing power demands. With a strong pipeline of near-term data center and power generation opportunities, we are positioned to help customers accelerate project schedules while maintaining the reliability and performance they require,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tobias Panse, Senior Vice President of Steam Turbines and Generators for Siemens Energy said that the company’s agreement with Babcock & Wilcox to commence work on these steam turbine generator sets “reflects a broader trend we are currently seeing in the U.S. market: growing demand for reliable, affordable, and resilient energy infrastructure.”

BW’s Q2 Results

The announcement comes shortly after BW posted second-quarter (Q2) results on Monday, zooming past analyst expectations.

The company reported a 130% increase in quarterly revenue, coming in at $319.7 million and far ahead of Wall Street’s expectations of $196.97 million, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

BW also swung to a net income of $14.3 million in the quarter from a net loss of $58.5 million in the prior year’s comparable period. Earnings per share came was $0.07, also beating consensus estimates.

BW Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BW stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. Meanwhile, message volumes surged more than 1,916% over 24 hours.

One user said, “$BW today was disappointing bounce given results & guidance but over the next couple of weeks, should get some nice upgrades?”

Another bullish user said, “$BW Now that some of the speculative traders have exited, the stock should rebound.”

BW stock is up nearly 45% in 2026.

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