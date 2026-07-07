A U.S. court temporarily eased Pentagon-related restrictions on Alibaba, and the company tightened AI security.

Alibaba challenged its inclusion on the Defense Department's Section 1260H list and won a reprieve on lobbying restrictions.

Alibaba told employees to stop using Anthropic's Claude AI tools over data security concerns.

Retail traders on Stocktwits expressed optimism about Alibaba's valuation and cloud leadership.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stock rallied overnight after investors cheered a temporary U.S. court victory and the company's latest AI security measures, developments seen as easing regulatory and technology-related risks.

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Alibaba’s Legal Relief Against Pentagon’s Blacklist

Investors appeared encouraged after a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked restrictions tied to the Pentagon's designation of Alibaba under its Section 1260H list.

According to a Bloomberg report, the order allows the company to continue working with U.S. lobbying firms while its legal challenge moves through the courts, preserving its ability to engage policymakers on issues affecting its cloud computing, e-commerce and capital markets businesses.

The legal dispute follows the U.S. Department of Defense's June decision to add Alibaba, alongside other Chinese companies, to its list of entities identified as having ties to China's military.

Alibaba challenged the designation in court, saying the decision lacked sufficient justification. The temporary injunction pauses enforcement of lobbying-related restrictions until the broader case is resolved.

Alibaba Group stock traded over 1% higher overnight, ahead of Tuesday. In Hong Kong, the stock was up 2%.

BABA Initiates AI Security Measures

Separately, Alibaba instructed employees to stop using Anthropic's Claude AI models and Claude Code beginning July 10. The company reportedly made the decision after concerns emerged about potential data security risks associated with the software.

By requiring employees to rely on its internally developed AI tools instead, Alibaba aims to strengthen the protection of proprietary information while increasing adoption of its own AI ecosystem.

Investors interpreted the company's decision as an effort to reduce dependence on foreign AI platforms while boosting development and usage of Alibaba's in-house Qwen and Qoder technologies.

The developments suggested Alibaba is taking steps to defend both its international business interests and its long-term AI strategy, helping fuel the stock's rally.

Alibaba's cloud business is growing as demand for its AI services increases. To support that growth, the company plans to spend more than its previously announced RMB380 billion ($56 billion) on AI infrastructure over the next three years.

What Are BABA Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BABA turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ the previous day with a 405% spike in message volume over the last 24 hours.

Retail traders expressed optimism about Alibaba's attractive valuation and strong leadership in the cloud market, viewing the company as well-positioned for long-term growth.

A user said, “Loaded up way too much $BABA today. Definitely not a small position. Still, the setup feels interesting here: value is finally getting some attention, and BABA has the kind of room that can move hard when sentiment flips. Risk is real, but the tape feels better than it has in a while.”

Another user said, “China cloud share reportedly rose to 40.1% per Frost & Sullivan.That’s a big lead. Alibaba Cloud keeps strengthening its grip on the domestic market, and this kind of share gain matters for the longer-term setup.”

BABA stock has cratered 33% year-to-date.

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