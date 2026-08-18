Rocket Lab has joined the U.S. Space Force's $981 million NITE-STAR indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to support space test and training infrastructure.

The onboarding makes Rocket Lab eligible to compete for task orders under the U.S. Space Force’s $981 million NITE-STAR umbrella contract.

The program aims to build a distributed test and operational training infrastructure to prepare warfighters for contested space environments.

The contract spans satellite development, digital test environments, ground systems integration, and space software engineering.

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) has joined the U.S. Space Force’s $981 million NITE-STAR program, opening the door for the aerospace company to compete for major contracts aimed at improving military space test and training infrastructure.

The company announced Monday that it was added to the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract framework, managed by the Space Force’s Space Systems Command. The initiative, officially named the NSTTC Innovative Technology & Engineering – Space Test and Range program, aims to build an integrated network to prepare operators for high-stakes conflicts in orbit.

Earlier in July, RKLB also bagged a contract from the Space Force for up to 18 suborbital launches amounting to $266 million and a $397 million contract to build threat-tracking flat-panel satellites earlier in August.

RKLB stock was up 0.4% after-hours and is on track to end August higher following two consecutive monthly declines.

Expanding Defense Footprint

Under the contract structure, Rocket Lab will be eligible to bid on individual task orders as the Space Force builds out its operational readiness tools. The company plans to leverage its internal design, manufacturing, and operational capabilities to secure upcoming task awards.

"Being selected for the NITE-STAR program highlights Rocket Lab's commitment to advancing space innovation and supporting the U.S. Space Force's mission to ensure space readiness," Brad Clevenger, Rocket Lab's vice president of space systems, said in a statement. "We're proud to bring our expertise in satellite development, mission operations, and space systems engineering to this critical effort."

The agreement expands Rocket Lab's growing portfolio of defense-related projects. The Long Beach, California-based firm previously supported missions for NASA, the National Reconnaissance Office, and other military sectors, relying heavily on a vertically integrated model in which it handles spacecraft design, launch services, and orbital flight software in-house.

Strengthening Orbit Readiness

The Space Force created NITE-STAR to address the growing risk of contested space environments, where adversaries could physically, electronically, or digitally interfere with satellite operations.

To mitigate those risks, the program focuses on building comprehensive training architecture across several critical disciplines. Contractors will develop and deploy both space-based satellite hardware and ground-based infrastructure tailored for live exercises.

RKLB Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock surged 553% over the previous session.

RKLB stock has gained 18% year-to-date.