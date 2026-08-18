Amylyx said the company said it will release top-line results from its late-stage trial of blood sugar drug avexitide on Tuesday.

The study tested whether the experimental drug can reduce serious low-blood-sugar episodes in people who develop post-bariatric hypoglycemia after weight-loss surgery.

After the company’s earlier ALS drug failed a large trial and was withdrawn, avexitide became its lead program.

Success could support a regulatory filing and a possible commercial launch in 2027.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) rose more than 14% in after-hours trading Monday after the company said it will release top-line results from its late-stage trial of avexitide the next day.

Results due Tuesday

Amylyx will announce the main findings from its Phase 3 LUCIDITY trial of avexitide in post-bariatric hypoglycemia on August 18. The study tested whether the experimental drug can reduce serious low-blood-sugar episodes in people who develop the condition after weight-loss surgery. Avexitide is given as a once-daily shot and has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy status for this use.

Importance to the pipeline

The LUCIDITY readout is the most important near-term milestone for Amylyx. After the company’s earlier Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug failed a large trial and was withdrawn, avexitide became its lead program. Success could support a regulatory filing and a possible commercial launch in 2027. The company has said its cash is enough to fund operations into 2028, covering the potential launch period.

Avexitide works by blocking a hormone that can cause too much insulin and dangerously low blood sugar after bariatric surgery. Earlier smaller studies showed consistent reductions in severe episodes, which helped design the late-stage trial.

Amylyx has no FDA-approved therapies as of August. Its previously approved product, Relyvrio, was withdrawn from the market after a late-stage trial failed in 2024.

How Did AMLX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMLX stock jumped from bearish to bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from low to high levels.

Stocktwits users are anticipating a pop in stock price tomorrow after the trial results.

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A few others expressed anticipation.

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Earlier on Monday, Mizuho analyst Graig Suvannavejh increased the firm’s price target to $30 from $24 and kept an Outperform rating. The change includes updated assumptions for avexitide’s potential launch pricing. Mizuho sees room for further gains if the Phase 3 data prove positive.

AMLX stock has gained 77% year-to-date.

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