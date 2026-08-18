AI startup Anthropic has seen its annualized revenue run rate soar past $65 billion ahead of an anticipated public listing, comfortably outstripping rival OpenAI.

Anthropic hit a $65 billion annualized revenue run rate in late July, a more than sevenfold surge from its position at the close of last year.

The enterprise reported preliminary quarterly revenue exceeding $11.5 billion along with positive adjusted operating income, strengthening plans to go public as early as this fall.

Anthropic's latest surge places its run rate ahead of OpenAI’s recently reported $40 billion mark.

Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic PBC has seen its annualized revenue trajectory surge past $65 billion as of late July, according to figures Bloomberg reported. The rapid escalation marks a more than sevenfold expansion from the company's run rate at the end of last year.

The dramatic climb in projected full-year sales bolsters the company’s preparations to go public. While both Anthropic and market rival OpenAI have privately submitted listing documentation to regulators, Anthropic is positioned to debut on Wall Street as early as this autumn.

Anthropic declined to comment on the financial updates.

Enterprise Adoption and Core Financials

According to financial documents reviewed by Bloomberg, the firm posted a preliminary revenue figure exceeding $11.5 billion for its most recently completed quarter. This reflects a sharp increase from the $787 million reported during the identical period in 2025. Crucially for institutional investors, the startup also delivered positive adjusted operating income over the quarter.

The company's commercial trajectory has steepened rapidly throughout recent months. Its annualized revenue run rate—a metric projecting 12-month sales derived from a shorter operational window—crossed $9 billion in late 2025 before accelerating past $47 billion in May.

Alternatively, Anthropic internally projected roughly $190 billion to $200 billion in revenue in 2028, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The estimates matter not only because they signal expectations for sharp growth, but also because they could serve as a key barometer for investors assessing their bets ahead of the AI company’s massive initial public offering (IPO), which could come as soon as next month.

Surpassing Rivals in the Race to Wall Street

Anthropic's latest benchmark puts its revenue pace ahead of main competitor OpenAI. As Bloomberg previously reported, OpenAI’s annualized revenue run rate recently topped $40 billion. However, industry observers note that individual accounting methodologies and measurement periods may vary between the two private entities.

With confidential IPO documentation already submitted, Anthropic's positive operational cash flow and surging enterprise adoption position the Claude-creator to potentially lead the upcoming wave of major AI listings on public exchanges.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ on Anthropic with ‘high’ message volumes.

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