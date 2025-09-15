The company’s subsidiary Wilson-Davis reported a 295% rise in net income compared to the same period last year.

AtlasClear Holdings (ATCH) shares jumped over 135% during premarket trading on Monday and saw a 314% increase in retail user count on Stocktwits, after its subsidiary, Wilson-Davis, reported a 295% year-over-year rise in net income for the year ending June 30.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Wilson-Davis is a full-service correspondent securities broker-dealer and reported net income of $1.5 million for the year ending June 30. It reported revenue of $12.9 million, marking a 15.45% year-over-year increase.

Retail sentiment on AtlasClear improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

AltasClear said that Wilson-Davis has also recently signed two investment banking transactions, further expanding its offerings and revenue opportunities. “By leveraging a Reg A+ structure through a leading investment portal provider for Limitless X and acting as sales agent for Hyperscale Data’s ATM, we are expanding access to growth-stage offerings and enabling broader retail investor participation,” said Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear.

AtlasClear also confirmed that it remains on track to file its Form 10-K on or before September 29, following its fiscal year-end on June 30. “The upcoming filing will highlight the material improvements made in our balance sheet and our Stockholders’ Equity,” said John Schaible, Executive Chairman.

He added that more capital will also accelerate its future crypto offerings and support the ability to deliver its systems to its broker-dealer customers, which empowers them to compete successfully with companies like Robinhood, Momo, or Tradebull.

AtlasClear said it expects to build on its product momentum through 2025 with new offerings across crypto, trading, clearing, settlement, and banking.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the stock was undervalued and the company could be the “next big upcoming trading platform.”

Shares of AtlasClear have fallen nearly 96% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<.