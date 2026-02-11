ASTS stock’s momentum from last year continues to build after the successful unfolding of the company’s BlueBird 6 satellite.

The company’s BlueBird 6 features the largest commercial communications array antenna ever deployed in Low Earth Orbit.

In December, BlueBird lifted off, and the company had also announced that BlueBird 7 had completed manufacturing and was en route to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The rise in AST SpaceMobile shares during overnight trading, according to Yahoo Finance, could set the stock up to erase the 6% decline seen on Tuesday.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares rose nearly 7% in overnight trading on Tuesday after the company announced the successful unfolding of its BlueBird 6 satellite, which launched in December.

BlueBird 6 features what the company calls the largest commercial communications array antenna ever deployed in low Earth orbit. The satellite spans roughly 2,400 square feet and is designed to support peak data speeds of up to 120 Mbps, with plans to deliver up to ten times the bandwidth capacity of the earlier BlueBird 1–5 series.

The overnight gains, according to Yahoo Finance data, could help the stock recover from Tuesday's 6% decline in the regular session. Shares are down more than 13% in February, snapping a two-month winning streak in December and January.

BlueBird 6 Success

AST SpaceMobile is a global cellular broadband network in space that operates directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices and is designed for both commercial and government applications.

In December, BlueBird lifted off, and the company had also announced that BlueBird 7 had completed manufacturing and was en route to Cape Canaveral, Florida, ahead of its own launch preparations.

On Tuesday, AST SpaceMobile said that BlueBird 6’s aperture enables full 4G and 5G cellular broadband services, including voice, data, and video, on standard, unmodified smartphones everywhere. The company is on track to launch 45–60 satellites by the end of 2026, with launches planned every one or two months on average, it said.

How Are Retail Traders Reacting?

Retail sentiment on AST SpaceMobile was in the ‘bearish’ territory, compared to ‘neutral’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

However, chatter was picking up on the platform with one bullish user noting that with BlueBird 7 going up in days, “this news could not be better!”

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes on Stocktwits jumped nearly 23% for the ticker, and over the past month, the ticker saw a more than 3% spike in followers on the platform.

Another bullish analyst said the stock could reach $135 soon, implying a 40% upside from the last close.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile have jumped nearly 250% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.