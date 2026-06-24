The signed deal marks a turning point for the company, shifting its Michigan campus away from Bitcoin mining toward AI computing.

Hyperscale Data signed a master services agreement on Wednesday to provide artificial intelligence compute and data center services at its Michigan campus.

The initial agreement covers 20 megawatts of AI compute capacity, expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2026, with a 10-year initial term worth over $1.2 billion.

The customer has options to expand to 52 megawatts, potentially generating more than $3 billion in total contract revenue if fully exercised.

Shares of Hyperscale Data (GPUS) rose more than 22% in pre-market hours on Wednesday after the firm signed a deal locking in a master services agreement to provide artificial intelligence (AI) compute and data center services at its Michigan campus.

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The agreement covers 20 megawatts of AI compute capacity, expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2026. Over a 10-year initial term with two five-year extension options, the deal is expected to generate over $1.2 billion in revenue, Hyperscale said in a statement. The customer also has the right to expand capacity by up to 32 megawatts, which, if exercised, could push total contract revenue above $3 billion, said the company.

GPUS stock price was trading at $0.31 in pre-market hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around GPUS moved to ‘bullish’ from the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed in the ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

The Michigan Pivot

The deal marked a critical moment for Hyperscale Data. For years, the company ran a major Bitcoin mining operation at its 617,000-square-foot Dowagiac campus, but announced earlier this month that it would likely wind down all mining to redirect power capacity toward higher-margin AI colocation services. The company currently operates about 30 megawatts at the Michigan site. The signed MSA represents about 7% of that potential, leaving substantial room for future expansion.

A Broader Industry Shift

The move aligned with a wider pivot among Bitcoin miners into AI data centers. TeraWulf (WULF) has similarly repositioned its portfolio, and Bank of America (BofA) analysts have flagged the trend as a structural shift in how operators with existing power and cooling infrastructure are redeploying assets.

Analysts have backed the shift. Citizens analyst Greg Miller also wrote that miners are "becoming AI landlords," a shift that Bernstein has similarly dubbed the "power landlords of AI" trade, as operators ink billion-dollar long-term contracts with hyperscalers.

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