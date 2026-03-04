The company reported its fourth-quarter bookings climbed 15% year-on-year to $534.5 million, and revenue grew 14% to $524.3 million.

Wix.com (WIX) closed out 2025 with double-digit growth in bookings and revenue, highlighting momentum across its subscription and business solutions segments.

The company reported that its fourth-quarter (Q4) bookings climbed 15% year-on-year to $534.5 million and revenue grew 14% YoY to $524.3 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $1.81.

While revenue came in below the analysts' consensus estimate of $527.69 million, EPS surpassed the $1.47 estimate, according to Fiscal AI data.

Wix stock traded over 10% in Wednesday’s premarket.

The company said it has signed an agreement to sell securities through a private placement to institutional investors, with Durable Capital Partners leading the group. The deal is expected to bring in about $250 million in total proceeds before fees and expenses.

