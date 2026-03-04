Following warnings from Iran over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would extend risk insurance for maritime trade through the strait.

Crude oil prices continued to boil on Wednesday amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran war.

President Trump stated that the United States will ensure the free flow of energy to the world.

He added that if necessary, the U.S. Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible.

U.S. stock futures edged higher early Wednesday as investors looked past the ongoing war in the Middle East.

This comes after markets whipsawed following the joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran that began during the weekend, with the war now in its fifth day.

“If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD,” President Trump said in a post on Truth Social in a bid to allay concerns.

As of 5:30 a.m. ET on Monday, S&P futures rose 0.13%, Dow futures edged up by 0.03%, and Nasdaq futures rose 0.22%, while Russell 2000 futures gained 0.34%.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) trended in the ‘neutral’ territory, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Crude Oil Prices Continue To Boil

At the time of writing, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures maturing in April were up 1.05%, rising to $75.34 per barrel, compared to the previous closing price of $74.56.

Brent crude futures maturing in May gained 1.77%, rising to $82.84 per barrel.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Strategy (MSTR), Robinhood (HOOD), Coinbase (COIN): Shares of Strategy, Robinhood, and Coinbase rose in Wednesday’s pre-market trade following a rise in Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin was up nearly 7% over the past 24 hours, hovering at $71,400.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): CrowdStrike shares gained after the company’s fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations. The cybersecurity company’s first-quarter revenue guidance was also ahead of estimates.

Moderna (MRNA): Moderna shares jumped nearly 6% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade after the company entered into a settlement deal over a vaccine patent dispute with Genevant Sciences and Arbutus Biopharma.

GitLab (GTLB): GitLab shares tumbled nearly 7% pre-market after the company’s fiscal year 2027 earnings guidance of $0.76 to $0.8 per share came in considerably lower than Wall Street estimates of an earnings per share of $1.03.

United States Oil Fund (USO), ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO): Crude oil ETFs continued to rise early Wednesday amid the Middle East conflict.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<