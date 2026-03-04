At Mobile World Congress 2026, Super Micro signed an MOU with SK Telecom Co., Ltd. and Schneider Electric SE to build pre-fabricated modular AI data centers.

The company’s shares have gained nearly 5% so far this year, compared with the 4% decline witnessed in 2025.

The agreement, signed at Mobile World Congress 2026, aimed to shorten the timelines for building artificial intelligence data centers and reduce supply bottlenecks.

CEO Charles Liang in early February said that the company’s Data Center Building Block Solution has started to gain some key customer preference.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. slipped nearly 1% in overnight trading, putting the stock on track for a third straight session of decline as broader markets sold off on concerns that escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran could disrupt global trade. Retail trader confidence has also slipped even as fresh catalysts for the company’s AI-driven growth emerge.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Late Tuesday, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. said it signed a three-party memorandum of understanding with Super Micro and Schneider Electric SE to develop an integrated solution for artificial intelligence data centers.

Super Micro shares are up nearly 5% so far this year, compared with a 4% decline in 2025, as investors weigh strong AI-related demand against concerns over margin pressure from tariffs and component shortages.

SMCI’s Data Center Building Block

CEO Charles Liang in early February said that the company’s Data Center Building Block Solution has begun to gain key customer preference as they look for faster deployment and faster time to online.

“These pre-designed, pre-validated infrastructure building blocks not only speed up customers' data center builds, but they also save cost with better workload optimization and with minimal power and water consumption,” Liang said.

The Three-Party Collaboration

The agreement, signed at Mobile World Congress 2026, aimed to shorten the timelines for building artificial intelligence data centers and reduce supply bottlenecks. The companies will collaborate on a pre-fabricated modular model that integrates AI computing servers with supporting power and cooling infrastructure into a single pre

manufactured module.

This would enable artificial intelligence data centers to be constructed in a building-block configuration, unlike the traditional steel-reinforced concrete method, in which servers and infrastructure are installed sequentially after the data center building is completed.

The pre-fabricated modular model offers both faster deployment and improved cost efficiency. Under the MOU, SK Telecom will contribute its artificial intelligence data centers operational expertise, while Super Micro will provide high-performance GPU servers optimized for customer-specific AI computing scenarios.

Schneider Electric will deliver MEP infrastructure design and construction capabilities to reliably support the growing demand for AI.

What Is Retail Thinking About SMCI?

Retail sentiment on Super Micro dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

"Thats just the thing though, any substantial deal that SMCI negotiates wont have numbers. Why? It's because numbers are finite, in other words, they are for a set amount. Often, the deals that have no numbers are far more valuable than the ones that do," said one user.

One bearish user pointed to trends linked with bearish Nvidia bets. "Over the course of the last few trading days, I've noticed NVD has been doing insane volume. NVD is a 2x short ETF for nvidia," the user posted. "Point being that AI sentiment is still in the basement when people are piling into a 2x short for nvidia. Of course if nvidia goes no where we go no where, and that's exactly where we are going."

Retail sentiment on SK Telecom improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels. Shares of SK Telecom declined nearly 8% in overnight trading.

Shares of Super Micro have declined more than 21% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<