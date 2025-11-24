The U.S.-based company said that the expanded partnership with Chongqing Liangyun Zhijing Information Technology builds on Waton’s and Panda AI’s collaboration to co-organize the Global Competition for AI Agents in Securities Trading.

Waton Financial (WTF) shares jumped nearly 54% in early trading on Monday after the company announced an expanded strategic partnership with Chongqing Liangyun Zhijing Information Technology, also known as Panda AI, to explore the formation of a joint venture.

Waton said it will leverage Panda AI’s artificial intelligence capabilities to enhance its proprietary DePearl core AI technology and AI agents for trading, seeking to drive adoption of automated trading strategies across institutional and retail segments globally.

