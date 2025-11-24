In addition to Huang, Howard Lutnick said that there are an “enormous number of other people” who agree that the U.S. selling AI chips to China should be considered.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly said on Monday that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has “good reasons” for wanting to sell his company’s chips to China.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Lutnick confirmed that the Trump administration is mulling over whether or not to sell Nvidia’s (NVDA) advanced artificial intelligence chips to China. He added that the President would have the final say on how that finally plays out.

“He’s got all the information. He’s got lots and lots of experts talking to him, and he’s going to decide which way to go forward.” – Howard Lutnick, Commerce Secretary, United States <embed quote>

U.S. equities traded in the green during Monday morning. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.98%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 0.30%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 1.70% higher. Retail sentiment around QQQ on Stocktwits improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter.

