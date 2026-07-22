The rail equipment maker posted revenue of $3.18 billion, up 17.5% from a year earlier and above analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Wabtec raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $12.3 billion to $12.6 billion.

The firm said sales growth was supported by higher demand in both freight and transit business segments.

Earnings rose 21.6% to $2.76 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB), or Wabtec, surged nearly 12% to a fresh record high on Wednesday after the company topped second-quarter expectations and lifted its full-year 2026 revenue and earnings forecasts, sparking investor optimism.

WAB stock also recorded its biggest single-day gains since November 2020.

Wabtec Raises FY2026 Guidance As Order Book Grows

The rail equipment maker posted revenue of $3.18 billion, up 17.5% from a year earlier and above analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data. Adjusted earnings rose 21.6% to $2.76 per share, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61.

The company also highlighted its strong order book, with a multi-year backlog of $30.93 billion and 12-month backlog growth of 11.3%. Backed by this momentum, Wabtec raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $12.3 billion to $12.6 billion and increased its adjusted earnings per share outlook to $10.6 to $10.9.

Recent Acquisitions Shine Despite Headwinds

Wabtec said sales growth was supported by higher demand in both freight and transit business segments, including contributions from the acquisitions of Inspection Technologies, Frauscher Sensor Technologies, and Dellner Couplers.

Wabtec said its recent acquisitions are off to a strong start despite broader macroeconomic headwinds.

“Despite the headwinds we still face with inflationary pressures, still managing through tariffs, and chip shortages with the impact to electronics. I think the other item to highlight is the acquisitions, which continue to perform very well early days,” said Rafael Santana, Chairman and CEO, Wabtec, in a call with analysts.

Wabtec acquired Dellner Couplers, a Sweden-based firm developing safety-critical train connection systems, in February this year and Frauscher Sensor Technology Group, a train detection, wayside object control solutions, and axle counting systems maker, in December last year.

Retail’s Take On WAB

Meanwhile, retail sentiment surrounding WAB on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes.

The stock has gained around 36% so far this year.

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