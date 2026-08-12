Plunging antimony prices have eroded United States Antimony’s second-quarter revenue, prompting an outlook cut.

United States Antimony’s Q2 revenue tanked 25%, missing Street estimates.

The company has slashed its 2026 outlook to $60 million to $75 million from a previous $125 million.

CEO Gary Evans expects antimony prices to remain around $10 per pound through 2026.

United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) stock fell 15% overnight after the critical-minerals producer reported weak second-quarter results, hurt by lower antimony prices. Despite higher sales volumes and stronger cash reserves, falling prices cut margins, reduced revenue, and led the company to lower its 2026 outlook.

UAMY Revenue Plunges As Antimony Prices Sink

United States Antimony reported $7.9 million in second-quarter revenue, down 25% from last year. Gross profit fell 78% to $0.6 million, while the company posted a $7 million operating loss. Revenue also fell well below analysts’ $21.7 million estimate, according to Fiscal AI.

The company sold about 428,425 pounds of antimony, up 26% from a year earlier. But the average price fell to $13.70 per pound from $28.32. Zeolite sales, however, provided a reprieve, rising to $1.9 million, while sales volume jumped 114% to 6,609 tons.

The company now expects 2026 revenue between $60 million and $75 million, compared with its earlier $125 million target. United States Antimony stock traded over 15% lower overnight, ahead of Wednesday. The stock is on track for its worst day in six months if prices hold.

UAMY CEO Gary Evans Sees Antimony Prices Holding Near $10

Speaking during the Q2 earnings call, interim CFO Shawn Winkler said the revenue decline was mainly due to weaker realized antimony prices. First-half revenue reached $14.7 million, compared with $17.5 million last year.

“I wish I had a crystal ball and could answer that question. I believe that we're probably for the remainder of 2026 in this $10 per pound range. Now you got to remember, that's double what this company historically had gotten, but it's obviously down from $30 a pound. So we know we can make really good money at $10 a pound because we're buying it at $4 to $5 to $6 a pound, and we're selling at a premium of $10 a pound. So we know what we can do, and we're very careful on our procurements,” said Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO, United States Antimony.

What Are UAMY Retail Traders Saying

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory with a 323% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “While commercial industrial prices may experience temporary dips as global trade flows adjust, the cost of military-grade, domestically processed antimony will remain structurally high. The strict January 2027 deadline removes the option of cheaper foreign alternatives, legally locking the Pentagon and its contractors into higher-priced, domestic supply agreements.”

Another user said, “President Trump will not allow China to continue to drive the Antimony Prices down and the drastic need for Tungsten will show it's face sooner than anyone is ready for. We have a "sleeper" Stock and will move suddenly after the News hits the wire.”

A third user quipped, “Institutional investment are at all time high. The higher it goes the more they push retail (you and I ) out.”

UAMY stock has gained 31% year-to-date.

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