For 2026, Vertiv expects revenue between $13.25 billion and $13.75 billion, implying organic growth in the range of 27% - 29%.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) delivered a strong finish to 2025 and issued an upbeat outlook for 2026, citing sustained demand tied to artificial intelligence and data center expansion.

The digital infrastructure provider reported sharp gains in revenue, profitability and orders during the fourth quarter (Q4), while forecasting double-digit growth in the year ahead.

Following the earnings report, Vertiv stock traded over 12% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

2026 Outlook

For 2026, Vertiv expects revenue between $13.25 billion and $13.75 billion, implying organic growth in the range of 27% - 29%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) are projected in a range of $5.97 to $6.07. Analysts see a revenue of $12.39 billion and a EPS of $5.33, according to Koyfin data.

In Q4, the company posted a revenue of $2.88 billion, a 23% year-on-year jump and an adjusted EPS of $1.36. While the revenue was in-line with the analysts’ consensus estimate, EPS came in above the estimate of $1.29, according to Fiscal AI data.

