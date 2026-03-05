Product revenue from YUTREPIA reached approximately $148.3 million in 2025, including about $90.1 million generated during the fourth quarter alone.

The company reported Q4 revenue of $92.02 million with an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Since the YUTREPIA launch, the company has received more than 3,600 unique prescriptions.

The therapy’s adoption rate has remained strong, with the conversion from prescription to patient treatment staying at or above 85%.

Liquidia Corp. (LQDA) on Thursday released its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4), highlighting strong early traction in the commercial rollout of its respiratory drug, YUTREPIA.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company reported Q4 revenue of $92.02 million with an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. While revenue surpassed the analysts’ consensus estimate of $83.70 million, EPS came in below the $0.19 estimate, according to Fiscal AI data.

YUTREPIA Launch Drives Commercial Momentum

The North Carolina-based company reported significant prescription growth for YUTREPIA since its U.S. launch in June 2025, with thousands of patients now receiving therapy. The drug’s early performance has become a key contributor to Liquidia’s improving financial outlook and operational momentum.

Product revenue from YUTREPIA reached approximately $148.3 million in 2025, including about $90.1 million generated during the fourth quarter alone.

“We believe YUTREPIA and L606 have the potential to establish a new standard for the use of inhaled prostacyclin as a critical therapeutic modality across serious and progressive cardiopulmonary diseases.” -Roger Jeffs, CEO, Liquidia

Following the update, Liquidia’s stock traded over 6% higher in Thursday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume flipped to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ in 24 hours.

What’s Next?

Since the YUTREPIA launch, the company has received more than 3,600 unique prescriptions, with over 2,900 patients already starting treatment. The therapy’s adoption rate has remained strong, with the conversion from prescription to patient treatment staying at or above 85%.

Jeffs said the company plans to increase the number of doctors prescribing the treatment, expand the sales team, add more clinical data for YUTREPIA through several new studies, and move L606 into key late-stage trials, all using funds generated from business operations.

LQDA stock has gained over 121% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<