Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CEO Greg Abel has purchased the company’s Class A stock worth $15 million, according to the latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a separate filing, the company also announced that it had begun repurchasing its own stock. Berkshire stated that it can buy its Class A or Class B stock at any time it believes the “repurchase price is below our intrinsic value.”

Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B shares were up more than 1% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

