The company announced amendments to agreements related to its planned merger with Dr. Ashley's, including extending the deadline to complete the merger to July 1, 2026.

Under the revised agreement, the combined public company will issue around 169.6 million ordinary shares.

The combined public company will also issue 128,000 shares to DSS, its parent company.

This follows a June 2025 agreement to combine Dr Ashleys’ manufacturing with Impact BioMedical’s portfolio of more than 90 medical patents.

Shares of Impact BioMedical (IBO) soared over 65% in pre-market trading on Thursday, after the company announced amendments to agreements tied to its planned merger with Dr Ashleys.

If the pre-market level holds after the opening bell, IBO stock would hit its highest since Sept. 12, 2025.

PubCo To Issue 169.6 Million Shares

Under the revised agreement, the combined public company, referred to as PubCo, will issue 169,560,000 ordinary shares, which represent about 94.2% of PubCo’s outstanding shares at the closing of the business combination. These shares are called the Company Share Consideration.

PubCo will issue 22,000 shares to Impact’s CEO, Frank D. Heuszel, and up to 128,000 shares to DSS in two batches. DSS is the parent company of Impact BioMedical. These shares will be deducted from the PubCo’s Company Share Consideration.

Additionally, the deadline to complete the merger was extended from March 31, 2026, to July 1, 2026, while shareholders who support the transaction currently control about 88.9% of Impact BioMedical’s shares.

Merger To Open Up Manufacturing Access For Impact

In June 2025, Impact BioMedical and Dr Ashleys signed a definitive merger agreement with Dr Ashleys. The transaction will create a new holding company that will own both Dr Ashleys and Impact BioMedical as subsidiaries. The combined company will be led by Dr Ashleys’ executive team and a newly appointed board.

The merger aims to combine Dr Ashleys’ manufacturing and global market access with Impact BioMedical’s portfolio of more than 90 patents covering treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, respiratory illnesses, and orphan drugs.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

The stock garnered significant retail buzz, with Stocktwits data indicating a 14,200% increase in message volumes over the past 24 hours, while retail sentiment on the platform turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day back.

One user sees a rally if the stock breaks over $0.8. It is currently at $0.69.

Another user sees the stock climbing to the $2.45 - $3 range.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained around 36%.

