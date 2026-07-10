Stellantis, Mattel, and Byrna Technologies tumbled to fresh lows on Thursday amid regional weaknesses, poor outlook, and Wall Street caution.

STLA stock slipped about 1.3% at close after Citi and JPMorgan slashed their price targets on the company.

MAT stock recovered to close up about 0.08% despite a downgrade from Goldman Sachs.

BYRN stock tumbled nearly 34% after posting weak second-quarter (Q2) results.

Shares of Stellantis N.V (STLA), Mattel, Inc. (MAT), and Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) plummeted to 52-week lows on Thursday amid a combination of weak company fundamentals, Wall Street caution and lackluster earnings results.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

STLA stock slipped about 1.3% at close after Citi and JPMorgan slashed their price targets on the company. Meanwhile, MAT recovered to close up about 0.08% despite a downgrade from Goldman Sachs and BYRN stock tumbled nearly 34% after posting weak second-quarter (Q2) results.

Stellantis Struggles Amid Regional Weakness

STLA stock slumped to a 52-week low of $5.25 as the company struggles with shrinking profitability and high costs to turn around its North American operations.

According to TheFly, Citi analyst Harald Hendrikse lowered the price target on Stellantis to EUR 5.50 ($6.30) from EUR 7.20 ($8.25) and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares, saying that the company's U.S. sales performance in May to June was "very disappointing."

JPMorgan downgraded Stellantis to ‘Neutral’ from Overweight with a price target of EUR 6 ($6.88), down from EUR 10 ($11.46). The firm said that without labor cuts or drastic capacity cuts across Europe and North America, there were limited chances for the carmaker to make a rapid return across both regions. The firm also said it believes the company still needs about 14 months of work to reap the benefits of purchasing components at lower prices.

STLA stock has declined about 53% so far this year, while retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Mattel Stock Falls Amid Broader Challenges

MAT shares fell to a fresh 52-week low of $12.73 at close on Thursday, heading for a fourth consecutive week in the red. The toy maker has come under pressure after weaker-than-expected quarterly results amid an already cautious consumer spending environment.

In its earnings report released in late April, Mattel reported a 3% decline in first-quarter North American sales, while overall gross margin fell and operating loss widened to $103 million due to tariff costs, unfavorable foreign exchange, inflation, and higher advertising spending.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Mattel to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’ with a price target of $12, down from $15. The firm said that Mattel faces significant execution challenges over the next six to 12 months amid geopolitical and consumer uncertainty, competitive pressures, and expansion into trading cards, collectibles, and video games.

According to the research firm, the toymaker's shares are likely to remain range-bound or decline until the company demonstrates more consistent performance across its core business and newer growth initiatives.

MAT stock has declined by more than 34% in 2026, with retail sentiment improving to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

Byrna Technologies Tumbles On Earnings Miss

BYRN stock tumbled to a 52-week low of $3.89 on Thursday after the company posted Q2 results that missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin.

Byrna Technologies posted a loss of $0.44 per share on revenue of $16.39 million, while Wall Street expected a loss of $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.22 million.

Following the results, B. Riley lowered the price target on the company to $12 from $21 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The firm cited a 42.5% year-over-year sales decline due to lower e-commerce sales, a 19% lower average customer purchase value, and slower reorder activity from dealers and chain stores after elevated Q1 restocking and slower-than-expected sell-through against its lowered target.

BYRN stock has declined by more than 76% in 2026, while retail sentiment is ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<