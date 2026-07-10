META is now down just 4.2% YTD, after shedding 14.5% in H1.

Meta released the Muse Spark 1.1 AI model on Thursday, its most capable model yet for coding and agentic tasks.

ARK Invest has been aggressively buying META shares since the company's first-quarter results in April.

Stocktwits sentiment for META shifted to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish.'

Meta Platforms, Inc.'s stock extended its Thursday rally in overnight trading, jumping approximately 20% from this year's lows and closing in on its 200-day moving average — a level it last crossed more than two months ago. The move was accompanied by fresh buying from Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management, which added another batch of Meta shares.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Muse Spark 1.1: Meta's Coding Push

After debuting the first version in April, Meta said Muse Spark 1.1 is its most capable model yet for real-world coding and agentic tasks. While Anthropic and OpenAI have offered similar coding-focused models for some time, the release marks a more aggressive push by Meta to compete in the fast-growing AI coding market.

META rose 4.7% on Thursday and added 1.3% in the overnight session.

Wood's Recent META Trades

ARK Invest disclosed late Thursday that it had acquired 34,080 Meta shares valued at $20.6 million. The firm also bought shares of Circle Internet while trimming positions in AMD, Robinhood, and Natera.

Wood has been an active trader of Meta over the past year. After trimming the position following the stock's AI-driven rally in mid-2025, she reversed course in late November, purchasing roughly $21 million worth of shares across her ETFs. ARK then booked further profits — selling around $36 million of the stock between December and January — before turning aggressively bullish again following Meta's first-quarter results in April.

Retail View On META

Meta was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits on Thursday evening. Sentiment shifted to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' the previous day, and 24-hour message volume surged over 170%.

The stock is now just $11 away from its 200-day simple moving average, a key psychological support level in an uptrend closely watched by technical traders.





Traders are already eyeing the next milestones. "$META broke out on the daily chart (up another 1.4% after hours too) and fully looks like it will fill the earnings gap from the end of April next (688.29) - Just need a convincing break of the May 28th highs (642.40)," a trader posted.

Another trader wrote: "$META this is why you hold and don't sell. 18 years I learnt one thing: you trade and guess long or short and meanwhile you miss massive swings. No one can predict day to day."

META has been one of the worst performers among the "Magnificent Seven" stocks this year. It dropped 14.5% in the first six months of 2026 before rebounding in July. Shares are now down 4.2% for the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<