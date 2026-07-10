Live TV streaming platform Fubo has named Disney+ executive Alisa Bowen as its new CEO.

Alisa Bowen takes over as CEO effective July 10, succeeding Fubo co-founder David Gandler.

Bowen brings nearly 30 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as president of Disney+ and acting as a founding member of the streaming leadership team behind Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The leadership shakeup arrives on the heels of Fubo's strategic combination with Hulu + Live TV last year.

Live TV streaming company FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) share price inched higher after-hours after the company announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has named Alisa Bowen as its new chief executive officer.

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Bowen, who recently served as president of Disney+, will officially assume the position on July 10, 2026. She takes the helm from David Gandler, a co-founder who has led the streaming platform for over a decade.

FUBO stock gained 0.3% after-hours at the time of writing.

Bowen To Spearhead LiveTV Expansion

Bowen steps into the executive suite with nearly three decades of operational, product, and digital experience across major global media markets, including New York, Los Angeles, London, and Sydney.

She spent nearly 10 years in senior leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company, culminating in her recent tenure as the president of Disney+.

As a founding architect of Disney's Streaming Leadership team, Bowen spearheaded the worldwide strategy, launch, and scaling of core streaming products, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Her professional background also includes leadership roles at prominent media and information corporations such as News Corporation, Dow Jones, and Thomson Reuters.

“I am excited to lead Fubo in its next phase as we sharpen its strategy across sports, news and entertainment, accelerate growth and drive profitability,” Bowen said. She added that her focus will center on creating value for both Fubo and Hulu + Live TV subscribers, alongside content partners and shareholders.

FUBO Co-Founder Steps Down

Outgoing chief executive David Gandler has resigned from his management post and will no longer stand for re-election to the board, satisfying the conditions outlined in his employment agreement.

Gandler co-founded the business 11 years ago, steering its expansion from a niche service into a powerhouse streaming ecosystem that encompasses sports, news, and entertainment. Reflecting on his tenure, Gandler expressed pride in the business's transition into one of America's largest Pay TV entities, highlighting its robust programming deals and live entertainment offerings.

FUBO Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ on FUBO stock.

One user highlighted the need for change in Fubo’s management.

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FUBO stock has lost nearly 70% of its value year-to-date.

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