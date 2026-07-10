Earnings optimism, AI demand, and healthcare momentum drove gains.

CSX hit a record $49.54 as Citi raised its price target to $53, citing stronger transportation conditions.

Penguin Solutions surged to a record $89.86, benefiting from strong demand for AI infrastructure.

UnitedHealth hit a 52-week high of $434.30 as RBC raised its price target to $463, citing strong managed care trends ahead of Q2 earnings.

CSX Corp. (CSX), Penguin Solutions (PENG) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) stocks climbed to new 52-week highs on Thursday as investors channeled capital toward companies with durable business models and sector-specific growth drivers as the second-quarter (Q2) earnings season approaches.

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While CSX and UnitedHealth Group ended the session 1% higher each, Penguin Solutions ended the session up 3%.

CSX Benefits From Transportation Demand

CSX stock reached a record high of $49.54 on Thursday as analysts became more constructive on the railroad operator's prospects.

Citi increased its price target on CSX to $53 from $46 while leaving its ‘Neutral’ unchanged. The updated forecast comes as the firm expects transportation companies to deliver some of their best quarterly earnings in years, driven by favorable market conditions.

According to Citi's analysis, tighter freight capacity across transportation networks has created a more supportive pricing environment for operators. At the same time, demand has gradually improved, providing an additional tailwind for companies across the sector as they prepare to report Q2 results.

The company is set to report Q2 earnings on July 22, and analysts see $3.84 billion revenue with earnings of $0.51 per share. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

Penguin Solutions Gains On AI Momentum

Penguin Solutions stock extended its rally, reaching an all-time high of $89.86 on Thursday after delivering better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter (Q3) results and raising its full-year outlook. The rally highlights growing investor confidence in Penguin's expanding role in enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, as demand for high-performance computing and memory solutions remains strong.

Penguin Solutions posted its strongest-ever Q3 results, with revenue rising 48% year-on-year to $479 million and earnings of $0.84 per share, exceeding the analysts’ consensus estimates of $421 million and $0.56 per share, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Several Wall Street firms responded by increasing their price targets following the earnings release. On Wednesday, Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley increased his price target for Penguin Solutions to $40 from $27 while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the stock.

Retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory the previous day.

UnitedHealth Draws Investor Interest Ahead Of Earnings

UnitedHealth stock advanced to a 52-week high of $434.3 on Thursday, ahead of the company's scheduled July 16 fiscal Q2 earnings release.

RBC lifted its price target on UNH to $463 from $400 while maintaining its ‘Outperform’ rating, citing favorable trends in the managed care industry.

RBC expects health insurers to continue benefiting from the positive momentum seen since April, even as investors remain cautious about medical procedure volumes and patient acuity during the second half of the year. The firm believes the industry's underlying fundamentals remain supportive heading into the upcoming earnings season.

On Thursday, UnitedHealthcare launched a Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA), a workplace benefit that allows employers to provide employees with funds for personal health and wellness needs. Retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, while CSX and UNH stocks have gained 36% and 30% respectively, PENG stock has surged 316%.

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