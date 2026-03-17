Barclays raised its price target on Solaris Energy to $74 from $63 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares, per TheFly.

Barclays said it believes a third hyperscaler contract is "imminent" for Solaris.

Solaris on Tuesday announced it has closed two transactions that will add approximately 900 MW of new, natural gas-fueled turbine capacity between 2026 and 2029.

Solaris paid approximately $240 million in cash and issued approximately 4 million Solaris Class A shares.

Solaris Energy (SEI) shares hit a one-year high on Tuesday after a Barclays analyst raised the stock's price target.

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At the time of writing, SEI shares were trading nearly 15% up, at around $65.38.

Barclays raised its price target on Solaris Energy to $74 from $63 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares, per TheFly.

Analyst Rationale

Barclays analyst J. David Anderson, in a research note to investors, said that the addition of 900 megawatts of new, natural gas-fueled turbine capacity between 2026 and 2029 accelerates Solaris' growth trajectory.

Barclays said it believes a third hyperscaler contract is "imminent" for Solaris.

Capacity Expansion

Solaris on Tuesday announced it has closed two transactions that will add approximately 900 MW of new, natural gas-fueled turbine capacity between 2026 and 2029.

Solaris has closed the acquisition of Genco Power Solutions, a distributed power generation company that will add 400 MW of incremental power generation capacity to Solaris between 2026 and 2028, inclusive of approximately 100 MW of currently operated and contracted capacity.

Earlier in the week, Solaris also purchased 30 turbine delivery slots from a private party, which will provide approximately 500 MW of incremental power generation capacity between early 2027 and 2029.

For both transactions, Solaris paid approximately $240 million of cash, issued approximately four million Solaris Class A shares (valued at approximately $215 million), and assumed approximately $165 million of indebtedness, it said in a statement.

The company will now operate approximately 3,100 MW of total power generation capacity by the end of 2029. The company has also closed a new $300 million credit facility to support ongoing growth.

Retail Reaction

Retail sentiment around SEI stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours. Message volume also jumped from ‘low’ to ‘high’ over the same period.

Shares in the company have risen 39.5% so far in 2026.

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