SoFi Technologies, Plug Power and AST SpaceMobile declined to annual lows on Wednesday amid growing Wall Street worries about the companies.

SOFI stock plunged nearly 7% at close after Goldman Sachs slashed its price target.

PLUG stock also fell about 7% after Susquehanna and Morgan Stanley lowered their targets.

ASTS stock dipped more than 10% at close amid growing competitive concerns.

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) and AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) tumbled to 52-week lows on Wednesday amid growing Wall Street concerns about the companies.

SOFI stock plunged nearly 7% at close after Goldman Sachs slashed its price target.

PLUG stock also fell about 7% after Susquehanna and Morgan Stanley lowered their targets.

ASTS stock dipped more than 10% at close amid growing competitive concerns.

SoFi Slumps On Broader Macroeconomic Pressures

SOFI stock fell to a 52-week low of $13.92 on Wednesday, notching its steepest single-day drop since July.

The company’s stock is down nearly 56% from its highs this year, according to Fiscal.ai data. SoFi Technologies has struggled with broader macroeconomic pressures, weakness in the banking sector, and internal growth trade-offs that have weighed on its stock.

A recent increase in benchmark interest rates has also pressured the company.

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on SOFI to $15 from $18 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to The Fly. The revised target implies about 5.5% upside from its last close.

However, earlier in the week, StoneX initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $25 price target, implying nearly 76% upside from its last close. The analyst said that despite the steep stock price decline, SoFi’s growing members, deposits, products and profit are likely to contribute to an expansion in its valuation as the company converts sales growth into profit.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOFI stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. Shares of the company are down about 48% year-to-date.

Plug Power Hit With Target Cuts Ahead Of Q3 Results

PLUG stock slumped to an annual low of $1.42 on Wednesday, marking an eighth straight session of declines as severe cash burn and broader macro headwinds weighed on the company.

The company reported net cash usage of $61 million in the second quarter of 2026, a significant figure despite a 58% reduction from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, Wall Street has grown increasingly cautious about the company. Susquehanna lowered its price target on PLUG to $1.75 from $2.50 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating ahead of the Q3 earnings report.

Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro also lowered the price target to $1.20 from $1.65 and kept an ‘Underweight’ rating. The firm said that it had updated targets across its renewable and power equipment coverage to reflect higher rates and multiple compression.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PLUG stock slipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours. The company's shares are down nearly 35% this year.

AST SpaceMobile Drops On Competition Concerns

ASTS stock declined to a 52-week low of $42 on Wednesday, putting it on track for a third week in the red.

Shares have been pressured recently as Elon Musk’s SpaceX (SPCX) has become a competitive threat. SpaceX’s $8 billion purchase of mobile spectrum, which could help expand satellite-to-phone services, has pressured the entire industry.

Meanwhile, Piper Sandler also downgraded AST SpaceMobile to ‘Neutral’ from Overweight, slashing the price target by nearly 45% to $54. The firm cited lower conviction in the pace of the company's 2026 and 2027 satellite launches for the downgrade, adding that if SpaceX tries to disadvantage mobile network operators, the company could theoretically reduce launch availability for partners like AST.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ASTS stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have lost more than 49% of their value in 2026.

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