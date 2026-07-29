BlackRock disclosed ownership of 26.5 million HIMS shares, representing a stake of about 12%.

An FDA advisory panel last week backed six of seven peptides for potential inclusion on the 503A compounding list.

Leerink sees a potential $2.2 billion annual telehealth opportunity, with Hims possibly capturing about 20%.

Koyfin expects Q2 revenue of $730.12 million, EBITDA of $47.26 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.11.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) are attempting a rebound after three straight weeks of losses, with BlackRock’s latest stake disclosure and renewed peptide optimism giving bulls fresh reasons to watch the stock into its second-quarter (Q2) earnings.

HIMS stock is up about 4% so far this week, but remains down 15% for the month. The stock also fell more than 1% in overnight trading late Tuesday after closing the regular session 3% lower at $29.32.

BlackRock Stake, FDA Peptide Push Fuel HIMS

BlackRock disclosed ownership of 26.5 million HIMS Class A shares in a regulatory filing Tuesday, representing an approximately 12% stake. This compares with 26.34 million shares as of March 31, implying only a modest quarter-over-quarter increase of nearly 159,000 shares, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

The other major catalyst is emerging from the peptide market. The FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee recently recommended adding six of seven peptides under review to the 503A Bulk Drug Substances List, potentially opening a pathway for specialized pharmacies to compound them for individual patients if the agency ultimately moves forward with formal rulemaking.

The committee backed BPC-157, TB-500, KPV, MOTS-C, Epitalon and Semax, while Emideltide was the lone rejection. The votes are recommendations, not FDA approvals, and the agency is not bound by the committee’s decisions.

But investors are already trying to size the commercial opportunity. Leerink Partners has previously estimated that allowing all seven peptides under review could create a $2.2 billion annual telehealth market, with Hims potentially capturing 20%. The firm called the committee outcome a positive catalyst and highlighted BPC-157 as one of the more commercially viable peptides in the group.

HIMS Q2 Preview

Hims & Hers will report Q2 earnings on Aug. 10, with Koyfin estimates pointing to a strong increase in revenue. Revenue is expected to rise 20% from the previous quarter to $730.12 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are forecast to increase 7% to $47.26 million.

Koyfin estimates also call for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to swing to $0.11 from a loss of $0.19 per share in the previous quarter.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About HIMS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for HIMS flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ levels from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

HIMS sentiment and message volume as of July 28 | Source: Stocktwits

One investor called BlackRock’s ownership “definitely something worth watching”. The trader said the next test is whether Hims’ price action and fundamentals can support that optimism. Another investor said HIMS trading below $50 continues to attract attention as the market tries to determine how large the peptide category could eventually become.

A third trader pointed to HIMS bouncing from trendline support and suggesting the shares could test the mid-$30s, with $31 viewed as another key technical level. The trader also flagged the upcoming earnings report as a potential catalyst, saying the stock could see a run-up into the print, while peptide-related developments support near-term sentiment.

HIMS stock has shed half of its value over the past year.

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