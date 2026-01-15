The company signed a binding Letter of Intent with Crypto.com in bid to enter U.S. fast growing prediction markets space.

The prediction market is booming, with companies like Polymarket and Kalshi eyeing multi-billion-dollar valuations.

Under the deal, CDNA, a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse affiliated with Crypto.com, will provide event-based prediction market contracts to users through HighRoller.com.

While a formal launch is planned for the first quarter of 2026, there is no guarantee the agreements will be completed as intended.

Shares of High Roller Technologies closed 435% higher on Friday as its latest announcement to collaborate with crypto.com to enter the prediction market sent retail traders into a frenzy.

Some retail traders said they expect to see more stock move on Thursday as some said they will be buying more stocks of the company.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around ROLR jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user predicted the stock to reach $20.

Another user said stock will hit $40+ before the market opens on Thursday.

ROLR stock has surged nearly 300% in the last 12 months.

Crypto.com Partnership

Growing Prediction Market

The prediction market is booming, with companies like Polymarket and Kalshi eyeing multi-billion-dollar valuations. Kalshi is currently valued at $11 billion, while rival Polymarket was reportedly eyeing a valuation of $12 billion to $15 billion.

Earlier, crypto major Coinbase said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Clearing Company in efforts to bolster its prediction market offering.

DraftKings has also announced its entry into prediction markets with the launch of a dedicated app, initially focused on sports and finance.

