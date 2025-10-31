Roku has raised its 2025 forecast for platform revenue to $4.11 billion, up from the previous guidance of $4.075 billion.
Roku Inc. (ROKU) stock reached a 3.5-year high on Friday after achieving positive operating income for the first time since 2021 and delivering stronger-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) results.
The company reported an operating income of $9.5 million in Q3, representing a 126% year-over-year (YoY) increase.
Roku’s stock pared some of the gains at the time of writing and traded over 9% higher. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.
The stock experienced a 685% surge in user message count as of Friday morning. A bullish Stocktwits user lauded the operating income result.
Q3 Highlights
Total net revenue for the quarter reached $1.21 billion, marking a 14% YoY increase, and earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.16. Both revenue and EPS exceeded the analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.2 billion and $0.08, respectively, according to FiscalAI data.
The company’s platform revenue climbed 17% YoY, fueled by growing advertising demand and streaming distribution gains. Meanwhile, user engagement reached new highs, with total streaming hours increasing to 36.5 billion, a 4.5 billion-hour rise from the prior year. The Roku Channel remained the second most-used app on its platform in the U.S.
Outlook And Price Target Hikes
Roku has raised its 2025 forecast for platform revenue to $4.11 billion, up from the previous guidance of $4.075 billion.
Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo have raised their price targets on Roku, citing improved platform revenue trends driven by growing streaming subscriptions and a strong connected TV (CTV) advertising market, according to TheFly.
Morgan Stanley increased its price target to $85 from $80 but maintained an ‘Underweight’ rating, while Wells Fargo boosted its target to $116 from $113 and reiterated an ‘Overweight’ rating.
Roku stock has gained over 47% in 2025 and over 71% in the last 12 months.
