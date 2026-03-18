The rocket company unveiled a fresh $1 billion at-the-market share sale plan.

Rocket Lab said it plans to sell freshly issued stock for up to $1 billion, after exhausting a previous $750 million facility.

Investors are closely watching new contract wins and progress on the company's Neutron program.

Stocktwits users speculated whether the company, which already has a healthy cash balance, is eyeing an acquisition.

Rocket Lab shares plunged 5% in the after-market session on Tuesday, after the company announced a plan to sell up to $1 billion in shares. The fresh authorization comes after the company sold about $750 million worth of stock as part of a plan announced last September.

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Shares typically fall in such cases, as investors fear that an issuance of shares would dilute the value of those they own. Rocket Lab said it plans to use the collections to fund future growth, including potential future acquisitions, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Rocket Lab is currently building its Neutron program. Neutron is a 43-meter, partially reusable launch vehicle built for satellite constellations and cargo missions, expected to be ready by late 2026 or early next year, and set to compete with SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

Rocket Lab’s Neutron Development Gaining Steam

On Tuesday, the company announced that key components for the rocket, including the “Hungry Hippo” fairing and the thrust structure, had been qualified for final integration.

This news, coupled with details of a landmark $816 million contract from the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) to design and build 18 advanced missile-warning and defense satellites — the company’s latest single order — sent Rocket Lab’s stock jumping 10% in the regular session.

The series of developments comes amid strength for the aerospace industry, which is increasingly being treated as a beneficiary of the defense-tech spending cycle, with investors piling into names tied to AI-enabled national security programs and space-based capabilities.

The outbreak of war with Iran has lifted investor sentiment around space, drone, and satellite companies, highlighting how critical these technologies are becoming to the future of modern defense.

Retail’s View on RKLB

Rocket Lab competes with Firefly Aerospace, and their stocks have risen 12.7% and 10% year to date, respectively, compared to a 2.2% decline in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of March 17 | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB shifted to ‘bullish’ late Tuesday, from ‘bearish’ the previous day, with 24-hour message volume rising nearly 300%.

“Seems like an overreaction,” a user said about the stock move. “They don't need the money for neutron, but maybe there is a big announcement brewing?”

Many echoed the view and discussed whether Rocket Lab was eyeing an acquisition: “No need for it they already have tons of money. Only logical reason is to acquire someone. I bet this will come soon.”

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