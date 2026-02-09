Under the deal, Reitar became the exclusive agent for overseas frozen meat procurement on behalf of Optimize Integration Group, a leading supplier in China’s imported meat and seafood sector.

Reitar Logtech (RITR) announced on Monday that it has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with a major player in China’s food import market, aiming to strengthen operations and financial tools across the industry.

The company has formalized a three-year Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Optimize Integration Group Co., Ltd., setting in motion a broad collaboration in food supply and finance.

Partnership Focus

Under the deal, Reitar became the exclusive agent for overseas frozen meat procurement on behalf of Optimize Integration Group, a leading supplier in China’s imported meat and seafood sector.

Reitar’s role will be to channel all overseas buying for the group, with an initial procurement goal of RMB 1 billion ($144 million) in the first year and plans to expand that role into a central global sourcing hub over the next three years.

Following the announcement, Reitar Logtech stock traded over 36% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day amid ‘high’ message volume.

Digital Integration

A joint task force will connect Optimize’s ‘Intelligent Supply Chain Platform’ with Reitar’s procurement and logistics system. The goal is to automate order syncing, visibility into cold-chain logistics, and customs processes, offering real-time data flow and electronic documentation across borders.

“We will fully leverage our strengths in international procurement execution, cross‑border logistics asset operation, and blockchain‑driven supply chain finance architecture, and combine them with Optimize Integration Group’s strong domestic network and digital capabilities to provide more efficient and reliable imported food supply services to the China market, while setting a new benchmark for the digital transformation of the global food supply chain.” -John Chan, Chairman and CEO,Reitar Logtech

The partners aim to build supply chain finance solutions based on authenticated trade data, including pre-payment and inventory financing.

RITR stock has declined by 72% in the last 12 months.

