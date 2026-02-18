The company said that its DefendAir system successfully intercepted a drone traveling at 70 mph.

Shares of ParaZero Technologies (PRZO) popped 15% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, after the company reported favorable results from an internal live test of its DefendAir system.

During the trial, the system successfully intercepted a fast-moving drone traveling at 70 miles an hour using its patented net-launching mechanism. The test simulated a realistic combat scenario in which a hostile drone rapidly approached ground forces.

ParaZero added that the test results demonstrate that DefendAir can be used against high-speed unmanned systems, including first-person view (FPV) attack drones.

“We believe that intercepting a 70 mph threat represent a significant advancement for force protection in modern battlefields,” said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero.

