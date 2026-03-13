The inference solution will run on Amazon Bedrock across its data centers by combining AWS Trainium-powered servers, Cerebras CS-3 systems, and AWS’s Elastic Fabric Adapter high-speed networking.

AWS also plans to make leading open-source large language models and its Amazon Nova models available using Cerebras hardware later this year.

The deal comes amid Amazon’s reported mega 11-part bond sale worth $37 billion, aimed at funding its AI infrastructure buildout.

In its Q4 earnings results, Amazon announced $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, largely to expand AWS.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced on Friday that its cloud platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), will partner with artificial intelligence startup Cerebras Systems to accelerate inference speed for generative AI applications and LLM workloads.

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The inference solution will run on Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s generative AI platform, across its data centers by combining AWS Trainium-powered servers, Cerebras CS-3 systems, and AWS’s Elastic Fabric Adapter high-speed networking.

AWS also plans to make leading open-source large language models and its Amazon Nova models available using Cerebras hardware later this year. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Inference is where AI delivers real value to customers, but speed remains a critical bottleneck for demanding workloads like real-time coding assistance and interactive applications,” said David Brown, Vice President, Compute & ML Services, AWS.

Amazon’s AI Push

The deal comes amid Amazon’s reported mega 11-part bond sale worth $37 billion, aimed at funding its AI infrastructure buildout. Bloomberg reported that the company received about $126 billion of peak demand for its sale, among the largest ever demand for any corporate offering.

The retailer also debuted in the euro bond market, raising €14.5 billion ($16.59 billion) in an eight-part sale.

In its fourth-quarter earnings results, Amazon announced $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, up from roughly $130 billion in 2025, largely to support strong demand for cloud and AI infrastructure.

CEO Andy Jassy noted that a bulk of the investment would be toward expanding AWS to meet high demand. Jassy told investors the company is “monetizing capacity as fast as we can install it” and expects strong long-term returns.

AWS reported quarterly revenue of $35.58 billion, up 24%, marking its fastest growth in 13 quarters, which Jassy attributed to AWS’s broad end-to-end AI technology stack.



Meanwhile, Cerebras Systems is planning to go public later this year.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMZN shares was in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory in the past 24 hours amid ‘low’ message volumes.

One bullish user lauded Amazon’s bond sales, adding that the borrowing would likely have an 800x return. The user said that the company’s expansion goals would take share prices past $300.

Another bullish user noted how important AWS is for AI startups.

Shares of AMZN have risen more than 7% in the past year.

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