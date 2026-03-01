The company said its technology analyzes EEG brain scans to identify patterns that could distinguish different ADHD subtypes.

Firefly Neuroscience said its EEG/ERP technology could complement traditional assessments by adding objective brain-signal data to support diagnosis.

The solution could help doctors select better treatments, guide dosage decisions, and monitor whether the therapies are working, the company said.

AIFF stock decisively climbed beyond its 200-DMA for the first time since Aug. 26, 2025.

Shares of Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF) soared around 50% on Friday, reaching their highest level in nearly five months after the company said its AI-powered technology could help identify which subtype of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) a patient has.

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AIFF stock also decisively climbed beyond its 200-day moving average line (200-DMA) for the first time since Aug. 26, 2025.

Source: TradingView

Firefly Neuroscience said its technology can analyze resting and cognitive EEG brain scans to detect patterns that could differentiate hyperactive-impulsive, inattentive, and combined forms of ADHD.

Firefly’s Technology Will Complement Traditional Symptom-Based Assessments

Currently, ADHD diagnoses largely follow guidelines from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR), which require symptoms to persist for at least six months across multiple settings such as home, school, or work.

Firefly Neuroscience said its AI powered EEG/ERP technology could complement these symptom-based assessments by adding objective brain-signal data to support diagnosis. The company said the platform could help doctors select better treatments, guide dosage decisions, and monitor whether the therapies are working.

The stock closed 126% higher on March 4 when the company said it expanded its commercial footprint more than 20-fold and increased EEG/ERP brain scan volumes by 33 times since its acquisition of Evoke Neuroscience in May 2025.

The NVIDIA Connection

CEO Greg Lipschitz stated that, moving forward, armed with a growing foundation of brain scan data and key access to NVIDIA GPU acceleration to power next-generation EEG/ERP processing, the firm believes it is on the right path to achieving even more breakthroughs in cognitive brain biomarker discovery.

Last month, Firefly Neuroscience was accepted into the NVIDIA Connect program. The company said it plans to use NVIDIA’s tools and resources to develop a foundation model of the human brain using its FDA-cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNA) technology platform. The program provides software resources, technical guidance, and discounts on NVIDIA hardware and software.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user expects the stock to “keep going up for many years.”

Another user said, “gargantuan revenue incoming.”

Year-to-date, the stock has gained 170%.

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