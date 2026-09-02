Pfizer gained on vaccine and oncology growth, MiniMed on strong earnings, and Deere on AI-driven agriculture.

Pfizer climbed to a nearly two-year high as vaccine approvals, positive Lyme vaccine results and stronger Q2 earnings boosted investor confidence.

MiniMed hit a record high on strong earnings, analyst optimism and growing insulin delivery demand.

Deere reached a record high as investors embraced its AI-powered software, precision agriculture and automation strategy.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), MiniMed (MMED) and Deere & Co. (DE) stocks reached new 52-week highs on Tuesday as investors shifted toward defensive healthcare, diabetes technology and AI-driven industrial growth.

MiniMed stock jumped over 10%, while Deere and Pfizer stocks gained 3% and 0.3%, respectively.

Pfizer’s Turnaround Gains Momentum

Pfizer’s stock climbed to a nearly two-year high of $29.09 as investors responded to a series of commercial, regulatory, and pipeline catalysts. The company gained momentum after the FDA cleared its updated 2026–2027 COVID-19 vaccine for the fall respiratory season, giving Pfizer and BioNTech an early market position.

Investor confidence grew after Pfizer and Valneva posted strong Phase 3 results for their Lyme disease vaccine, which was more than 70% effective. Pfizer also reported $15.03 billion in Q2 revenue and adjusted EPS of $0.77, leading the company to raise its 2026 revenue forecast and support its post-COVID growth plans.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

MiniMed Rides Diabetes Technology Growth

MiniMed stock reached a record high of $22.74 after its fiscal first-quarter 2027 results exceeded expectations for revenue outside the U.S. The company also showed stronger momentum in its domestic market, reinforcing optimism around its automated insulin delivery systems.

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen lifted his price target for MiniMed to $26 from $22 while retaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. The upgrade reflected expectations for faster adoption of automated insulin delivery products, broader market expansion and continued progress across the company’s development pipeline. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

Deere Brings AI Into Farm Equipment

Deere stock notched an all-time high of $677.89, as investors welcomed the company’s growing focus on AI. On Tuesday, Deere introduced its JD AI Assistant, an AI platform built to work with its farm equipment.

The technology can provide field-level insights, anticipate maintenance needs and help optimize machine routes. Investors viewed those capabilities as another step in Deere’s evolution from a traditional equipment manufacturer toward a business with greater exposure to software, precision agriculture and recurring technology revenue.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, PFE, MMED and DE stocks have gained between 14% and 45%.

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