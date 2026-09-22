Wall Street’s AI infrastructure spending forecasts are climbing.

Hyperscaler capital spending has more than doubled from about $300 billion in 2025 to $700 billion in 2026.

Wall Street forecasts for 2027 investment range from roughly $1 trillion to $1.4 trillion.

The spending boom is cascading across GPUs, memory, networking, optical components, servers, power equipment and cooling systems.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said hyperscaler spending could reach $1 trillion in 2027, underscoring the scale and durability of the AI infrastructure boom as Big Tech continues pouring money into data centers, chips, power and networking equipment.

Hyperscaler Spending Could Reach $1 Trillion

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the 11th annual JPMorgan India Conference, Dimon said spending across the hyperscaler ecosystem has more than doubled from roughly $300 billion in 2025 to around $700 billion in 2026.

He said spending could rise to that figure next year, adding, “That’s like a 1% increase to GDP each year” and “may add a little bit to inflation” as companies hire workers, build factories and power plants, and buy equipment and materials.

Over the longer term, however, Dimon said AI could have a deflationary impact, calling it an “unbelievable technology” whose rapid expansion appears likely to continue.

Hyperscalers include companies with mammoth cloud operations such as Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Oracle.

$1 Trillion Investment Widely Expected

The $1 trillion figure is not new to Wall Street. Moody’s Ratings said in May that hyperscaler capex would approach $1 trillion in 2027, while Bank of America projected combined hyperscaler spending would cross $1 trillion that year.

Goldman Sachs strategist Ben Snider has also cited estimates above $1 trillion for 2027, while Raymond James Investment Management chief market strategist Matt Orton said in July that AI capex could exceed $1 trillion.

More recently, forecasts have moved even higher. S&P Global Ratings projected combined hyperscaler capex could exceed $1.3 trillion in 2027, while UBS expects total AI capex to reach roughly $1.4 trillion next year.

Dimon’s comments nevertheless give the $1 trillion threshold additional prominence given his position as one of Wall Street’s most closely followed banking executives.

AI Boom Ripples Across Chip, Networking Markets

The spending boom is already producing unprecedented demand across the AI infrastructure supply chain. Massive data-center construction and computing deployments are driving orders for GPUs and other accelerators, high-bandwidth memory, networking chips, optical components, servers, power equipment and cooling systems.

That spending has created a powerful multiplier effect for semiconductor and networking companies, with hyperscaler capex increasingly becoming a key demand driver across the broader technology hardware ecosystem.

Dimon also said AI investment will not always have an easily measurable return. Some spending, he said, could simply be “table stakes,” while improvements in customer experience and longer-term efficiency may be harder to quantify.

Beyond AI, he warned that heavy capital demand from infrastructure, remilitarization and government deficits could push interest rates higher. He also said there “may be a market correction,” although he was not sure AI would be the cause.

Big Tech Stocks Regain Momentum

The comments come as Big Tech and Magnificent Seven stocks regain momentum after being relatively subdued at the start of the year.

The renewed strength in technology stocks has coincided with continued enthusiasm around AI infrastructure spending. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS), which tracks the Mag7 stocks, is up 6.2% so far this month and is heading for its third straight monthly gain.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for MSFT, ‘neutral’ for AMZN, GOOGL and ORCL, and ‘bullish’ for META and MAGS.

“$MAGS new ALL TIME HIGH. This is exactly what the market needed to be strong. Surprising lack of momentum in neoclouds and memory today. MAG7 may lead this next leg up. If so better watch $GOOGL and $AMZN,” said one user.

“Feels like a new bull market. Plunge Protection Team running things it feels like,” posted another.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<