Meta surged 11% as investors embraced its Muse AI agent, which surpassed 2.5 million downloads and briefly topped Apple’s U.S. App Store.

Analyst Gene Munster said Apple, Tesla, and SpaceX could see similar product-driven rallies as consumers begin using their next-gen tech.

Tesla’s catalyst pipeline starts with FSD v15, followed by expanding its purpose-built Cybercab fleet and eventual Optimus sales.

SpaceX is targeting its first orbital-compute launch in late 2027, with Starmind potentially scaling into a massive AI infrastructure network.

Tesla (TSLA), SpaceX (SPCX) and Apple (AAPL) could be next in line for product-driven rallies after Meta Platforms (META) surged 11% on growing adoption of its Muse AI agent, according to Deepwater Asset Management Managing Partner Gene Munster.

“We knew Muse was coming for six months,” Munster said on X. “The stock is ripping because the broader market has now used the product and finally gets how good it is.”

He expects the same “rip higher” dynamic to play out through Apple’s iPhone Duo and personalized Siri, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving, Cybercab and Optimus, and SpaceX’s orbital data centers.

Muse Traction Ignites META Rally

Muse launched in the U.S. earlier this month as an app and through WhatsApp. The AI agent can send emails, book travel, shop, complete forms, and continue working after the app closes. The service surpassed 2.5 million downloads by Monday and briefly became the top free iPhone app in the U.S. Daily active users reached 448,000 on Sept.18, while downloads totaled about 730,000 during its first five days.

The traction offered an early sign of returns on Meta’s massive AI spending. Wells Fargo raised its price target to $796 from $640, implying about 7% upside from current levels, and said that the company “now has a story to tell” around AI.

Apple Lines Up 2 Potential ‘Rip Higher’ Moments

Munster sees demand for Apple’s first foldable iPhone as the next potential catalyst. The $1,999 iPhone Duo opens into a 7.6-inch display and ships Oct.23. Counterpoint estimates Apple could sell about six million units by year-end, while IDC expects it to capture 40% of the foldable market by the end of 2027.

The bigger AI test is Apple’s personalized Siri, which can use information from messages, emails and photos, understand on-screen content and complete multi-step actions across apps. The assistant is arriving about two years after its original announcement and partly relies on a customized Gemini model. For Apple to get its Muse moment, customers must find Siri genuinely useful rather than view it as another delayed AI feature.

Tesla: FSD, Cybercab, Then Optimus

Munster placed Tesla’s catalysts in a deliberate order: FSD first, followed by Cybercab and Optimus. Tesla has called FSD v15 a “step-change,” with 40% of its seven-track software architecture already deployed in the Austin robotaxi fleet. The company says its HW4 computer can support unsupervised driving and is targeting robotaxi costs of $0.30 per mile.

Limited paid Cybercab rides began in Austin on Sept. 4, although Tesla’s robotaxi network still relies primarily on Model Y vehicles rather than a scaled fleet of purpose-built cars without steering wheels or pedals. Oppenheimer called Tesla’s Cybercab factory “impressive” but warned that the Optimus ramp would “likely” face further delays. Tesla says the Optimus Gen 3 design is finalized, with external sales potentially beginning in the second half of 2027.

SpaceX Bets Its Next Breakout On Orbital AI

Elon Musk has said SpaceX and Nvidia designed a space-optimized Vera Rubin NVL72 system, with the first orbital-compute launch targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027 and significant scale planned for 2028.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell has said Anthropic and Google rented orbital capacity, while JPMorgan has outlined a potential path to 75 gigawatts of orbital computing power by 2031. In an FCC filing, SpaceX sought authorization for as many as one million Starmind satellites weighing up to 4,000 kilograms each.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About META, TSLA, SPCX And AAPL?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for META and SPCX amid ‘high’ message volume, while sentiment for TSLA and AAPL was ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

So far this year, AAPL and META have gained about 25% and 13%, respectively, while SPCX has fallen nearly 6% and TSLA has tumbled about 17%.

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