Fiserv’s stock fell about 1.5% at close on Monday, slipping to a 52-week low of $45.88.

Concerns about the company recently cutting its full-year outlook have mounted, spurring a selloff in the shares in recent weeks.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ on Fiserv, as many investors still consider the stock a long-term value play.

Meanwhile, UBS reiterated a ‘Neutral’ rating on FISV stock with a $60 price target, implying about 29% upside from the last close.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) plunged to annual lows on Monday amid growing concerns over its recent cuts to its full-year earnings outlook and rising macroeconomic pressures.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours, with the stock also jumping to the top trending tickers on the platform.

FISV Stock Plunges To 52-Week Low

FISV stock fell about 1.5% at close on Monday, slipping to a 52-week low of $45.88, and extending losses to a sixth consecutive session.

Concerns about the company's recent cut to its full-year outlook have mounted, spurring a selloff in the shares. Fiserv now expects organic revenue growth of -1% to flat, adjusted earnings per share of $7.20–$7.40, and an operating margin of 31%–31.5%, down from its previous forecasts.

Why Is Retail Bullish On FISV Stock?

Retail sentiment turned ‘bullish’ on Fiserv, as many investors still consider the stock a long-term value play.

One user said, “$FISV when AI crashes, value plays like this will be a beneficiary. Thinking of averaging down soon.”

Another user said, “$FISV either of two thing happening. Shake before major squeeze. Noting that in 5 months after q4 report this is about $120s imo. +-20... or pushing to put pressure for sale or both star and the rest at a price tag of $50b ot $65b. Recall the PayPal offer withdrawal. They are looking for a viable alternative. They don't just disappear. Better for us just loading.”

A third user said, “$FISV Not a good one for sure however if earnings stay in line still a value play. Wallstreet will eventually nibble on this at some point. Numbers indicate a buy here. Stock blows a smidge at the moment......”

UBS Reiterates ‘Neutral’ Rating On Fiserv

Meanwhile, UBS analyst reiterated a ‘Neutral’ rating on FISV stock with a $60 price target, implying about 29% upside from the last close.

According to a report from Investing.com, UBS hosted Walter Pritchard, Head of Investor Relations, and Gabriele Cattoni, Director of Investor Relations at the company, for an investor meeting in New York.

The parties discussed several key issues, including second-half 2026 guidance considerations and sequential improvement into the fourth quarter of 2026, Student Loan Servicing and ATM/MoneyPass divestitures, and near- to medium-term investments and margin expansion opportunities such as Project Elevate, according to the report.

The analyst said that the topics discussed were aligned with prior comments and disclosures from the company, and that it came away with additional clarity and detail about Fiserv’s strategy under recently appointed CEO Takis Georgakopoulos.

FISV stock has declined more than 29% in 2026.

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