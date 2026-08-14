Retail chatter around Fiserv spiked on Stocktwits, surging more than 131% over 24 hours.

Net income touched $1.1 billion for the first time in the company’s history, up 49% from the previous comparable quarter.

The Brazilian financial services platform added about 4 million customers in the latest quarter, taking its total customers to 139 million globally.

On the portfolio front, the company’s total credit portfolio expanded 37% year-on-year to $39.4 billion, and total deposits jumped to $45.3 billion, up 18% year-over-year.

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) jumped more than 9% overnight on Thursday after the company’s strong second-quarter results boosted investor sentiment and prompted an inflow into the company’s shares.

The financial company’s revenue grew 39% year-over-year to nearly $5.88 billion, versus an expectation of $5.48 billion, as per Fiscal.ai. Meanwhile, net income touched $1.1 billion for the first time in the company’s history, up 49% from the previous comparable quarter.

Nu Bank’s Financials Show A Story Of Growth

The Brazilian financial services platform added about 4 million customers in the latest quarter, taking its total customers to 139 million globally. In Brazil, Nu had about 118 million customers, while in Mexico, the count was 15.8 million. Nu surpassed 5 million customers in Colombia.

“Brazil remains our largest growth opportunity, and most of it lies within our existing customer base. The mass market alone represents roughly $30 billion in industry gross profit,” said David Vélez, founder and global CEO of Nubank, in a call with investors.

Meanwhile, Nu’s monthly activity rate expanded sequentially to 83.5%, with Brazil surpassing 86% for the first time.

On the portfolio front, the company’s total credit portfolio expanded 37% year-on-year to $39.4 billion, with credit cards at $26 billion, unsecured lending at $10.3 billion, and secured lending at $3.1 billion. Total deposits jumped to $45.3 billion, up 18% year-over-year.

NuBank Becomes Mexico’s Largest Digital Bank

The company also received its banking license in Mexico earlier this month, becoming the largest digital bank in the country, with more than 16 million customers.

“That completes our transformation from a credit-first fintech into a full-scale digital bank, and it unlocks capabilities we did not have before,” Vélez said.

“Financial inclusion has been a defining part of the journey. For 35% of our customers, we were their first bank account. For 52%, their first credit card. Today, our customers live in 98% of Mexico’s municipalities, with nearly 80% outside the country’s major cities, demonstrating how technology lets us reach customers everywhere,” he added.

The CEO also added that what was most exciting was “what comes next.” The company sees significant growth potential as Mexico remains relatively early in its shift toward digital finance.

NU’s AI Journey

Vélez noted that the bank is now using artificial intelligence beyond underwriting and customer support to optimize decisions across credit, deposits, and growth, helping the company transition from predicting outcomes to determining the actions that maximize value under real-world constraints.

“Now the same understanding of transactions that predicts credit risk also predicts what a customer wants next,” he said.

NuFormer, the AI tool, helps NuBank personalize products and app experiences while advancing its vision of an AI-powered private banker. The model also improves customer acquisition by targeting campaigns to users most likely to benefit, with more than 100 campaigns already deployed. A single AI platform now supports underwriting, customer service, optimization and growth, allowing improvements to scale across the bank’s products.

“We are incredibly excited about the progress Nubank has had to date, leveraging AI as a transformative technology, and have strong confidence our approach will be a meaningful differentiation going forward,” Vélez said.

NU Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NU stock improved from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$NU Very rare to find stock in a company of this caliber trading anywhere near fair value. In this market, stock of companies that are executing anywhere near NU’s elite level trade at sky high multiples. Would not suprise me to see this stock run up and settle above 20 per share. And even then, no one could argue that its unreasonably expensive.” Shares of the company closed at $15.16 on Thursday.

Another user said, “$NU I’m already smelling the 20 coming soon! Today’s ER just shows a strong business and solid numbers.”

NU stock is down about 18% so far in 2026.

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