Rocket Lab secured a $12 million Space Force award set for an orbital data network.

Hungry Hippo received thermal protection, control surfaces, avionics, and fluid systems.

The reusable fairing will undergo further testing before Neutron’s first flight.

Rocket Lab targets Q4 pad delivery, though its year-end launch window is narrowing.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) climbed 0.4% overnight late Friday after the company unveiled fresh progress on Neutron’s “Hungry Hippo” reusable fairing as the rocket moves closer to its first flight.

RKLB stock fell 1% on Thursday, extending its weekly decline to 3%.

Neutron’s Hungry Hippo Nears Launch

“Recently our Hungry Hippo reusable fairing received its thermal protection, control surfaces, and avionics and fluid systems,” Rocket Lab said on X. “Now it’s on an outside excursion ready to undergo further testing before flight one.”

Unlike conventional fairings that are discarded or recovered separately, Hungry Hippo’s halves remain attached to Neutron’s first stage. They open to release the second stage and payload, then close again after 1.5 seconds, allowing the rocket to return as a single reusable vehicle, marking a world-first for a commercial rocket.

The latest outing follows the integration of crucial flight systems and comes ahead of further preflight testing. CEO Peter Beck said during Rocket Lab’s recent earnings call that once the checks are completed, Hungry Hippo will be “essentially finished and ready for launch.” The fairing will then be mated with Neutron’s interstage, moving Rocket Lab closer to assembling a complete vehicle at Launch Complex 3 in Virginia.

Neutron Targets Q4 Pad Delivery

Rocket Lab completed Hungry Hippo’s qualification and acceptance campaign in December 2025. Testing included applying 275,000 pounds of force to simulate peak aerodynamic pressure and subjecting its control-surface hubs to more than 125% of expected flight loads.

After arriving at Wallops Island, Virginia, in January, the fairing underwent inspections and systems integration. It will eventually face integrated testing, static fires and a wet dress rehearsal as part of the full Neutron vehicle.

Rocket Lab continues to target delivery of Neutron to the pad in the fourth quarter, although Beck acknowledged that “the window for an end-of-year launch is narrowing.”

Neutron can carry up to 13,000 kilograms to orbit, with its nine engines producing 1.45 million pounds of combined thrust. Rocket Lab has already secured dedicated Neutron missions from the U.S. Space Force and Kepler Communications.

Rocket Lab Wins Space Force Deal

Rocket Lab’s government momentum also expanded on Thursday after the U.S. Space Force selected it alongside Amazon LEO for Government, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and York Space Systems to help develop a multi-vendor Space Data Network.

Each company received a complementary $12 million award set: a $10 million contract to demonstrate data transport between different vendor systems and a $2 million agreement supporting Space Exchange Point satellites, which would function as orbital routers connecting commercial and government networks.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of August 13 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$RKLB Successful Neutron launch is inevitable and with it a flood of new revenue. Don’t fight the strong current, it’s pointless. Exact timing is the only uncertainty”

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Another user said, “$RKLB this thing is looking promising and primed for a rip. Bears out in full force, can’t get any traction to move up or down.”

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RKLB stock has jumped 86% over the past year.

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