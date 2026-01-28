Nextpower’s U.S. expansion and a recent JV have drawn significant retail attention, with the stock rising since the beginning of the year.

Nextpower raised its annual revenue forecast to $3.43 billion to $3.5 billion, up from its previous expectation of $3.28 billion to $3.48 billion.

The company also announced that its board approved a share repurchase program to buy back up to $500 million of Nextpower’s stock.

Nextpower’s stock rose 1% this week, building on the 9% and 6% jump from the previous two weeks.

Shares of Nextpower Inc., formerly known as Nextracker, jumped nearly 9% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company raised its annual forecasts and announced a new stock buyback program, driven by strong demand for its power solutions, particularly as artificial intelligence scales.

The company’s stock is up 1% this week, building on the 9% and 6% jump from the previous two weeks. Nextpower’s shares have gained nearly 22% so far in 2026 after soaring more than 138% in 2025.

Nextpower’s stock has seen a boost from the company’s efforts to expand product offerings and rebrand as a provider of power generation systems for solar power plants, and it has been working on innovations across structural, electrical, and digital domains.

Nextpower changed its name from Nextracker in November and has tried to move from a pure-play tracking systems supplier to an end-to-end solar technology platform. It has expanded U.S. operations, opening its Southeast operations hub featuring a new Remote Monitoring Center, and has grown domestic tracker manufacturing capacity.

This helped boost third-quarter revenue to $909 million, a 34% increase from a year ago. Wall Street analysts, on average, were expecting a revenue of $814.5 million, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI.

Nextpower raised its annual revenue forecast to $3.43 billion to $3.5 billion, up from its previous expectation of $3.28 billion to $3.48 billion. The company now sees fiscal 2026 profit per share between $3.43 and $3.53, up from the prior forecast of $3.26 to $3.46.

“Rapid growth in electricity demand, driven by economic transformation, mega projects, and the expansion of AI and digital infrastructure, calls for solutions that can scale quickly, reliably, and efficiently. Solar energy is uniquely positioned to meet that demand,” said CEO Dan Shugar.

The company also announced that its board approved a share repurchase program to buyback up to $500 million of Nextpower’s stock. The share repurchase program is for a three-year term.

However, the company’s profit per share for the quarter came in at $0.85, missing expectations of $0.94.

Nextpower Arabia

The company recently formed a joint venture, Nextpower Arabia, with Abunayyan Holding. The JV on Tuesday announced it would provide 2.25 gigawatts of advanced solar-tracking systems to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the Bisha Solar project, one of the largest utility-scale solar plants being developed by an ACWA Power-led consortium.

The project was procured by the Saudi Power Procurement Company as part of Wave 6 of the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Program, overseen by the Ministry of Energy.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Nextpower jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a week ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes on the stock have jumped 567% on Stocktwits, and the ticker saw a 1% spike in followers on the platform.

Shares of Nextpower have more than doubled in the last 12 months.

