Investors were concerned about regulatory uncertainty, weakening vehicle sales and rising financing risks despite strong revenues.

Nvidia shares hit a 52-week low of $145.71, extending their losing streak to six sessions.

Nio shares hit a six-year low on vehicle delivery concerns ahead of earnings.

Ondas faced pressure from dilution and rising cash burn.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Nio Inc. (NIO) and Ondas Holdings (ONDS) stocks tumbled to fresh 52-week lows on Thursday, as mounting China chip export scrutiny, declining electric vehicle deliveries and aggressive share dilution weighed on investor sentiment.

Nvidia and Nio stocks dropped 3%, while Ondas stock tumbled 4%. The sell-off overshadowed Nvidia's AI demand, Nio's recovery ambitions and Ondas' rapid revenue growth.

Nvidia Faces Fresh Questions Over China Chip Exports

Nvidia stock dropped to an annual low of $145.71, extending its losing run to six trading sessions. The stock has shed approximately 19% since Nov. 8 as congressional scrutiny surrounding its China-related business intensified.

According to a New York Times report, documents released by members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee revealed that the Commerce Department had authorized exports involving more than 800,000 advanced AI processors to Chinese organizations by May 11. Some recipients reportedly appeared on lists identifying companies with military connections.

One disclosure drew particular attention to Nvidia's April application seeking permission to supply more than 40,000 H200 processors to New Century Lettall Data Service. The company has alleged connections to Megaspeed and Alice Huang, figures linked with the controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has subpoenaed Nvidia as part of an investigation into whether its chips were illegally exported to China. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’.

Nio Slides As ONVO Deliveries Contract

Nio stock reached its lowest level in six years as investors reacted to disappointing October sales and weakness across Chinese-listed stocks. The automaker delivered 34,246 vehicles last month, representing a 15.2% year-on-year decline. Its family-oriented ONVO division accounted for much of the weakness, with shipments falling 51.7% to 8,383 units. Deliveries under the primary NIO brand, meanwhile, increased 5.7%.

Nio must now average 42,900 deliveries during November and December to reach its fourth-quarter target of exceeding 40,000 vehicles per month. Gross margins will be a major focus in Nio’s Dec.1 Q3 earnings amid aggressive pricing competition in China's EV market. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’.

Ondas Investors Focus On Dilution And Cash Burn

Ondas stock dipped to a yearly low of $4.2, overshadowing strong Q3 revenue and its growing order backlog. Q3 revenue reached $167.5 million, compared with $50.7 million in revenue for the entire 2025 fiscal year. Its backlog also expanded 36% from the previous quarter to $835 million.

However, investors are concerned that Ondas has issued too many new shares, diluting existing shareholders' ownership. The company raised $830 million through an equity offering in 2025 and another $959 million in the first half of 2026. Its spending also increased, with operations using $141 million in Q3.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bearish’.

So far this year, NVDA, NIO and ONDS stocks have declined between 21% and 56%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<