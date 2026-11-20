Keefe Bruyette said that based on management’s recent commentary, the sale of its debit networks seems unlikely.

The analyst said that recent commentary from Fiserv around portfolio optimization has reignited speculation that the company could monetize some non-core assets, particularly its debit networks.

The firm has an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares with a $70 price target.

Chief Executive Officer Takis Georgakopoulos said in the latest earnings call that Fiserv will review its businesses, products and capital commitments, which will extend beyond lower-growth businesses.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) slumped to their lowest level since June, losing more than 6% at close. However, the stock recovered marginally overnight, turning green in extended trading hours.

According to The Fly, Keefe Bruyette said that based on management’s recent commentary, the sale of its debit networks seems unlikely.

Keefe Bruyette’s Stance On Fiserv

The analyst said that recent commentary from Fiserv around portfolio optimization has reignited speculation that the company could monetize some non-core assets, particularly its debit networks. While the strategic rationale is understandable, a debit network sale is unlikely given regulatory considerations and a limited buyer universe, it said in a research note.

However, Keefe said that it believes Fiserv has other slower growth businesses representing 10% of total revenue that could be candidates for monetization, potentially providing capital for buybacks while improving margins. The firm has an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares with a $70 price target.

FISV’s Debit Network Sale

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that major banks including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group and Wells Fargo had held preliminary talks with Fiserv about a debit network sale.

Chief Executive Officer Takis Georgakopoulos recently said that Fiserv is migrating clients to one of its two debit networks and will sell the other if it receives a suitable offer. The alternative would be to wind down one network.

That migration will conclude “over the next few quarters,” he said at the Citi 15th annual fintech conference. Fiserv owns the Star and Accel debit networks.

In the latest earnings call, Georgakopoulos said the company will review its businesses, products, and capital commitments, extending beyond lower-growth businesses. This will help assess whether individual products are best-in-class and whether Fiserv has the ability to compete effectively in each area.

He added that the company would consider alternatives for products where it does not see a clear path to compete, while seeking to avoid disruption to clients.

FISV Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FISV stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing, while message volumes jumped over 133% in 24 hours, as per platform data.

One user said, “$FISV this very well could be in the 30s by next quarter. I mean look at $FIS trading at 3x PE.” FISV stock last closed at $56.62.

Another user said, “$FISV It seems that a new downward spiral has started. I hate it when you have an indifferent board that doesn’t care about the share price… short sellers are having fun with this one.”

FISV stock is down more than 15% year-to-date.

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