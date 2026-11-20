Expected net proceeds of $140.6 million exceed September cash by $5.9 million and could reach $161.8 million if underwriters exercise their option.

Shareholders who don’t buy more shares would see their ownership stakes shrink by about 5.4% under the base offering.

Sellas priced 11.54 million new shares at $13 each. That’s 28% below Wednesday’s close but still 74% above where the stock closed Monday, before the trial results came out.

In the Regal trial, patients who received Sellas’ GPS leukemia vaccine lived a median of 24 months, compared with 14.7 months for those who received the best available treatment.

Shares of Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) logged their worst session since January on Thursday, but a fresh filing put expected net proceeds from its share sale at $140.6 million, fueling debate among retail traders over whether the biotech could turn down a lowball bid.

SLS stock closed at $14.86 on Thursday, two days after positive leukemia trial results sent the stock soaring 156%.

SLS Expects Net Proceeds To Top September Cash

On Wednesday, Sellas priced 11.54 million new shares at $13 each, a 28% discount to Wednesday’s close but still 74% above Monday’s close, before the trial results.

Sellas expects to net $140.6 million from the $150 million offering after fees and expenses, according to its final prospectus. That’s $5.9 million more than the $134.7 million it held in cash and cash equivalents on Sept.30. Underwriters would earn $9 million in commissions on the base deal, which Sellas expected to close on Friday.

Based on the September share count, the offering would lift shares outstanding from 203.5 million to 215.1 million, reducing the ownership stake of shareholders who buy no new shares by about 5.4%. If underwriters buy all 1.73 million additional shares available to them, Sellas expects net proceeds to reach $161.8 million.

Fresh Cash Gives SLS Room To Prepare For GPS Launch

The share sale would give Sellas more room to fund clinical work and prepare for a potential launch of Galinpepimut-S (GPS), the experimental leukemia vaccine behind Tuesday’s rally. In its quarterly filing, Sellas said it had used $22.4 million in cash for operations in the first nine months of 2026 and still expected its cash on hand to cover at least another year of operations.

The next step for GPS is a meeting with the FDA. In the Phase 3 Regal trial, patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who received GPS lived a median of 24 months, compared with 14.7 months for those who received the best available treatment. The patients were in their second or later remission and could not undergo a stem cell transplant. Sellas aims to file for approval in the first half of 2027.

If GPS wins approval, Sellas retains the right to launch it on its own in the U.S. or work with a partner. The company holds sole rights to the vaccine outside Greater China and said in 2024 that it was working with Stifel to explore commercial partnerships.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SLS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SLS jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a week ago amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

SLS sentiment and message volume as of November 20 | Source: Stocktwits

One user called the $13 offering price “disappointing” but said the proceeds strengthened the firm's hand. “It also reduces the risk that management will be forced to accept a lowball buyout offer because of financial pressure,” the user said.

View this Stocktwits post

Other users floated Merck (MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as possible buyers. A separate user saw a more immediate choice for Sellas: whether to prepare for a U.S. launch on its own or seek a pharmaceutical partner. “I wouldn't interpret the acquisition exception or the size of the financing as evidence of a pending buyout,” the user said.

View this Stocktwits post

SLS stock has surged 294% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<