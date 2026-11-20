Anthropic has quickly become one of the most valuable public companies in the world after its shares began trading much above its allocation price of $83.

ANT stock soared more than 17% at close, ending the session at $97.17 and taking its valuation to roughly $1.76 trillion.

Chipmakers posted a selloff despite the Anthropic IPO and Nvidia’s recent upbeat revenue forecast.

Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management said expectations for Anthropic’s listing, which lifted the broader AI trade, were a case of “classic groupthink.”

U.S. stock futures slipped overnight late Thursday as broader markets faced pressure following Anthropic’s (ANT) record debut on Nasdaq.

As of 9:21 p.m. EST, Dow futures fell 0.24%, while the S&P 500 futures declined 0.21% and Nasdaq-100 futures slumped 0.59%.

On Thursday, the three U.S. benchmark indexes closed lower. The Nasdaq Composite led the decline, shedding 550 points to end the session down 2.25%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2.19% lower and the S&P 500 fell 2.02%.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -2.19% 49,097.06 S&P 500 -2.02% 7,175.83 Nasdaq Composite -2.25% 23,879.20

ANT IPO Fails To Lift AI Trade

This week, all eyes have been on Anthropic’s debut on stock markets, which began trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker “ANT.”

The Claude-maker has quickly become one of the most valuable public companies in the world after its shares began trading much above its allocation price of $83. ANT stock soared more than 17% at close, ending the session at $97.17 and taking its valuation to roughly $1.76 trillion.

The AI company's Thursday debut on the Nasdaq, considered a crucial test for the AI industry, proved that plenty of excitement is still around. However, it squeezed the liquidity out of the rest of the stock market.

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said in a post on X that ANT stock would eventually see a selloff after its run-up in the first few days, after which liquidity would rotate toward other risk-on assets. “I would expect to see $NQ, $BTC and other assets to rally upwards from that liquidity injection alongside a drop in Oil and the Yields,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management said that the expectation for Anthropic’s listing lifting the broader AI trade was a case of “classic groupthink.”

“My take: Today’s action isn’t an indictment of AI. It’s what happens when many were on the same side of the trade. Investors still want the exposure, and the $80B Anthropic raised will soon fund infrastructure and applications,” he said in a post on X.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said in a post on X that Anthropic’s debut was making room for more AI trades. “For those surprised that the NASDAQ and other US stock market indices are down 1.5–2% (CNBC data below) while Anthropic is trading 20% above its IPO price, remember this isn't just about the promise of AI, but about making room for it,” he said.

“In a narrow sense, investor financing of the mega-IPO involves making room by selling other holdings. In a broader sense, it mirrors what we have been seeing with yields: with no large borrowers reducing their use of the bond market, financing costs rise for everyone, hitting rate-sensitive sectors particularly hard,” he added.

NVDA Extends Losing Streak, AMD Hits Back At Short-Seller Report

Chipmakers posted a selloff despite the Anthropic IPO and Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) recent upbeat revenue forecast. NVDA shares fell more than 3%, extending losses to a sixth straight session, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) nearly 8% after short-seller Hunterbrook disclosed a short position in the company citing its reliance on a potentially risky business in China. AMD denied the allegations, saying in a statement that Hunterbrook’s “claims misrepresent AMD’s business practices and relationships.”

Deutsche Bank strategist Binky Chadha believes that the market is now “very oversold,” even as growth and earnings remain strong.

In a CNBC interview, Chadha said, “The broader market, whether you look at positioning, whether you look at valuation .. we are sort of completely washed out.”

“It all started with a big rotation out of tech. … As the cycle has happened, we’ve unfortunately also gotten a lot of negative catalysts,” the strategist said, adding, “That has then bled into the wider market.”

Why Are Gold, Silver Prices Falling?

Meanwhile, the precious metals trade bled sharply on Thursday, with gold spot prices falling to their lowest level since Aug. 2025, slipping below $3,600 an ounce. Meanwhile, silver spot prices are currently trading at $42.38, also near Aug. 2025 levels.

Rising Treasury yields and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December weighed on precious metals. Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity, said in a post on X, “More Fed tightening amid a rising cost of capital lead to tightening financial conditions, which is what the investment clock shows. We are out of the sweet spot (9-12 o’clock) and into a regime where decelerating earnings growth meets tighter financial conditions. It’s not the end of the world but it’s also no longer all tailwinds.”

He added that “This shift in the investment clock has not been lost on the dollar, which increasingly is looking like a base breakout. In my view this is also why gold has been falling. Gold needs monetary inflation to thrive, and global liquidity is decelerating.”

On Friday, traders will be watching for November’s final reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment report.

Trending Tickers To Watch

Anthropic (ANT): Shares of the AI company surged more than 17% at close but fell more than 5% in the overnight session as some of the buying pressure following its record debut wore off.

iShares Silver Trust (SLV): The silver-linked exchange-traded fund fell sharply overnight, losing more than 5% as the selloff in precious metals continued amid a growing liquidity squeeze.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD): The gold-linked exchange-traded fund was on the retail radar amid a steep decline in the price of the yellow metal amid a rising dollar and Fed’s hawkish comments.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Shares of the chipmaker were on the retail radar amid a sharp selloff in AI-related names, defying expectations that Anthropic’s IPO would revive the sector.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday that his office had sent an investigative subpoena to the AI chipmaker over the former CEO, Jensen Huang, and his alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy, adding that such actions could violate California law if the company is found to have misled investors and the public.

Other Market Trends

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged lower in the overnight session.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was trading at 5.022%, while the 30-year yield was at 5.387%.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was up 0.19% amid ‘bullish’ sentiment.

Asian markets opened lower on Friday. South Korea's KOSPI, China’s SSE Composite index, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australian stocks all traded lower at the open.

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