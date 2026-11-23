Nvidia, Netflix and Oracle shares plunged to annual lows on Friday amid leadership concerns, slowing pace of growth, and broader liquidity issues following Anthropic’s recent IPO.

NVDA stock closed down 14% on Friday as investors worried about the company’s future amid former CEO Jensen Huang’s exit.

NFLX stock was down nearly 3% at close on Friday amid pressure from its slowing revenue growth and rising competitive concerns.

ORCL stock fell nearly 9% at close last week amid a wider rout in the tech sector, with the company’s massive AI data center capital expenditures and heavy debt accumulation exerting further pressure.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Netflix Inc. (NFLX), and Oracle Corp. (ORCL) plunged to 52-week lows on Friday amid growing leadership concerns, slowing growth, and increasing AI debt concerns.

NVDA stock closed down 14% on Friday as Wall Street and Main Street worried about the company’s future amid former CEO Jensen Huang’s exit.

NFLX stock was down nearly 3% at close on Friday amid pressure from its slowing revenue growth and rising competitive concerns.

ORCL stock fell nearly 9% at close last week amid a wider rout in the tech sector, with the company’s massive AI data center capital expenditures, heavy debt accumulation, and negative free cash flow exerting further pressure.

Nvidia Struggles With Leadership Transition Woes

NVDA shares fell to a 52-week low of $124.50 on Friday as concerns around its leadership grew after former CEO Jensen Huang was ousted from the company amid reports of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Nvidia appointed Colette Kress as interim CEO, effective Nov. 12.

Over the weekend, The Fly reported that Phillip Securities had lowered its price target on Nvidia to $225 from $300 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The revised target still implies an upside of about 79% from the stock’s last close.

The firm cited risks from the company's leadership transition and business strategy beyond fiscal 2029 for the target cut. Growth rate assumptions for Nvidia are unchanged, it said, as it sees no material impact to supply at the moment.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday backed Huang’s return as the chipmaker’s CEO. In a post on Truth Social, he said, “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. Shares of the company have plunged more than 32% year-to-date.

Netflix Grapples With Slowing Revenue Amid Growing Competition

NFLX stock tumbled to a 52-week low of $56.56 on Friday as a slowdown in its revenue growth, downgraded advertising expectations, rising competitive pressures, and potential high-cost bidding for major live events ratcheted up selling pressure.

Netflix has seen its year-over-year revenue growth gradually decelerate, dropping from about 17.6% in late 2025 down to roughly 11.8% in the third quarter of 2026. Its fourth-quarter revenue growth projection is 11.5%.

Meanwhile, in its latest earnings report, management cut back its 2026 advertising revenue forecast down to roughly $2.7 billion, from an earlier target of $3 billion, driven by delays in ad-tech rollout and partner deals.

Reports that the company is eyeing major bids, such as an estimated $1.5 billion-plus play for U.S. rights to the 2030 men's World Cup, have also raised questions about future content costs and margin pressure.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NFLX stock was ‘extremely bearish’ at the time of writing. Shares of the company have plunged more than 39% in 2026.

Oracle Faces Pressure Amid Broader Tech Selloff

ORCL stock slumped to a 52-week low of $100.25 on Friday as a broader selloff in the technology and AI sectors dragged its price lower.

The company has also been grappling with concerns regarding its massive AI data center capital expenditures and heavy debt accumulation.

To fund its infrastructure expansion, Oracle has raised significant debt, surpassing about $150 billion to $170 billion, and executed large equity and note offerings, such as a recent $20 billion funding package, which has diluted earnings.

Despite Oracle’s multi-hundred-billion-dollar contract backlog, investors worry whether those long-term commitments will translate into actual free cash flow. However, the company reaffirmed its $664 billion cloud backlog and financial targets last week, announcing that it has secured all the funding required to fulfill its infrastructure commitments.

Anthropic’s recent IPO also drained liquidity from markets, straining technology shares, including Oracle’s.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ORCL stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. Shares of the company have tumbled more than 47% so far this year.

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