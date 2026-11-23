“I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday.

Trump's public backing of Huang would likely add pressure on Nvidia’s board, which last week said it had no plans to reinstate the executive.

Just 10 days ago, Trump was calling for Apple’s Tim Cook to replace Huang.

Retail sentiment for NVDA was ‘extremely bullish.

President Donald Trump on Sunday backed a proposal for Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia’s CEO, saying it would be good for both the AI chipmaker and the country.

“I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he posted on his Trump Social account.





NVDA stock gained 6.5% in overnight trading following Trump’s post. It fell 23% last week, its worst drop since September 2008. If the overnight move holds up on Monday, it would be the stock’s best trading day since a post-earnings rally in August.

Trump's public backing of Huang would likely add pressure on Nvidia’s board, which last week said it had no plans to reinstate the executive. Huang was involved in multiple illicit affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, leading to his ouster as well as probes into the AI chipmaker.

Just 10 days ago, Trump was calling for Apple’s Tim Cook to replace Huang.

Will Huang Return?

The possibility of his return has gained traction in recent weeks. Several employees have written to the board urging it to reinstate him, while Huang has also expressed interest in returning. Media reports last week said he had even secured the support of some board members.

Trump’s post comes amid an accommodative position from the Republicans.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who last week said Nvidia should go with an outside hire, said on the weekend that the pick should depend on the outcome of investigations into who was responsible for Nvidia’s advanced chips being sold to China.

Speaking on the CBS program “Face the Nation,” Bessent downplayed concerns about Huang’s affair, suggesting that the relationship was a “canard” and that the corporate culture at Nvidia was more important than “one person’s foibles.”

On Sunday, prediction markets platform Kalshi said the odds of Huang’s return doubled in the week.

Nvidia Fallout

Nvidia’s stock decline notwithstand, the company faces a series of government probes. The Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly opened an investigation into Nvidia’s accounting practices, days after California launched a probe into whether Nvidia misled investors with its business dealings in China.

The Justice and Commerce Departments said last week that they were pursuing a criminal investigation of Megaspeed, a Singapore company once led by Alice Huang, the woman whom U.S. officials believe worked as a Chinese intelligence asset while having an affair with Huang. Government officials are looking into whether Megaspeed smuggled Nvidia’s chips into China.

Retail View For NVDA

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA was ‘extremely bullish,’ unchanged over the past week, with several traders highlighting Trump’s latest post.

“$NVDA When Jensen comes back, he’s gonna clean house and deal with every cheater who betrayed him. Time to change the whole damn kitchen,” said a trader.

Year to date, NVDA stock is down 32.5%.

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