Amy C. Arnott, a portfolio strategist at Morningstar, said on Friday that gold has been trading more like a speculative asset rather than a safe haven.

Arnott said one factor contributing to gold’s falling prices is rising interest rates.

According to The Kobeissi Letter, gold, which is down about 22% since the start of September, is now on track for its worst 3-month rolling performance since June 2013.

Meanwhile, silver prices are down nearly 39% since the start of September, putting them on track for their biggest 3-month rolling decline since 2008.

Gold prices have been highly volatile in recent months, plunging to about $3,502.49 per ounce on Friday, the lowest level since Sept. 2025, while U.S. gold futures for December settled around $3,515.40 per ounce.

The precious metal has tumbled more than 16% year-to-date, with a 22% drop in the last three months alone. Amy C. Arnott, a portfolio strategist at Morningstar, said on Friday that gold has been trading more like a speculative asset rather than a safe haven.

What’s Causing Gold Prices To Tumble?

Arnott said one of the factors contributing to gold’s falling prices is rising interest rates. “If you have higher yields available on bonds and cash, there's less of a reason for investors to take shelter in gold, which doesn't generate any yield or cash flows on a regular basis,” she said in an interview.

“And I would argue that even though gold is traditionally viewed as a safe haven as you said, I think it's becoming more of a speculative asset where you had a lot of people buying while it was on the way up and then when the price started going down, you had more selling pressure,” she said, adding, “So I think that is also part of the reason why it's fallen so much so far this year.”

Gold’s 3-Month Performance Is On Track For Worst Performance Since 1981

According to The Kobeissi Letter, gold, which is down about 22% since the start of September, is now on track for its worst 3-month rolling performance since June 2013.

“This would also mark gold's largest 3-month rolling price decline since 1981.By comparison, during the 2008 Financial Crisis, gold's biggest 3-month drawdown was -22.2%.”

Silver Also Tumbles Amid Selling Pressure

The market commentator said that silver prices are down nearly 39% since the start of September, putting them on track for their biggest 3-month rolling decline since 2008, when prices fell 45.3%. Silver's largest 3-month rolling decline on record was a fall of 63.6% in 1980.

“Gold and silver are experiencing historic selling pressure,” it said in a post on X.

Spot gold was trading at $3,603.70 an ounce at the time of writing, while spot silver was trading at $42.16 an ounce.

What’s Retail Saying About Gold And Silver?

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), which tracks the price of gold, was up 2.33% in the overnight session late Sunday after closing down 3.67% on Friday.

Retail sentiment around GLD slipped from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours on Stocktwits.

One user said, “$GLD glory days are over.”

Meanwhile, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was up 3% overnight after closing 6.74% lower on Friday.

Retail sentiment around SLV remained in the ‘bullish’ territory over 24 hours.

One user said, “$SLV $GLD we’re going to open red again aren’t we. So much for a hedge against inflation!”

GLD is down nearly 19% year-to-date, while SLV has plunged more than 43% in the same time.

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